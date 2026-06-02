Việt Nam, Japan deepen defence ties across key sectors

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s support for and commitment to facilitating the effective implementation of defence cooperation agreements with Japan.

This includes a focus on maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, enhancing cooperation among military services, promoting defence industry collaboration and expanding cooperation in military medicine, cybersecurity, United Nations peacekeeping operations and post-war recovery efforts.

Giang, who is also Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving General Uchikura Hiroaki, Chief of Staff of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces, during his official visit to Việt Nam from May 31 to June 3.

The Vietnamese defence minister spoke highly of the outcomes of earlier talks between the two delegations, saying General Uchikura’s visit would help further strengthen friendship, cooperation, mutual trust and understanding between the two defence ministries, the Việt Nam People’s Army and the Japan Self-Defence Forces.

Giang reiterated that Việt Nam attached great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World with Japan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in September 1973, bilateral ties had received consistent attention and support from the leaders of both countries.

Japan remained one of Việt Nam’s most important economic partners, ranking first in official development assistance (ODA), first in labour cooperation, third in foreign investment and fourth in trade.

He noted that bilateral defence cooperation continued to expand in both scope and substance. Japan was among the few partners with which Việt Nam maintained a full range of defence cooperation mechanisms, including deputy minister-level defence policy dialogues and staff consultations among the navies, armies and air forces of both countries.

The minister highly valued Japan’s support and cooperation in personnel training, defence industry development, technology transfer and post-war recovery. He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to work closely together to implement agreed areas of cooperation, ensuring that defence ties become an even stronger pillar of bilateral relations.

Giang also called on Japan to maintain its existing scholarship programmes and expand training opportunities for personnel of Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence, particularly by increasing undergraduate and postgraduate places in science, engineering and technology disciplines.

On the occasion, he invited leaders of Japan’s Ministry of Defence, the Japan Self-Defence Forces and Japanese defence industry enterprises to attend the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo, scheduled for December 2026.

For his part, General Uchikura reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam on the basis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

He expressed his hope that the two countries would continue to coordinate closely to advance bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in delegation exchanges, high-level contacts, training, cybersecurity and military medicine. — VNS