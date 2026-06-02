Amnesty policy reflects humanitarian tradition, gives offenders chance to rebuild lives: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc has said that amnesty is a humanitarian policy and a valuable opportunity for offenders to turn over a new leaf, as more than 200 inmates at Thanh Xuân Prison in Hà Nội were granted amnesty.

Túc, who is also Chairman of the 2026 Amnesty Advisory Council, handed over the State President’s 2026 amnesty decisions to the eligible prisoners at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

He noted that since 2009, the State President has granted amnesty on 12 occasions, resulting in the early release of more than 120,000 prisoners. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into their communities, secured stable livelihoods and led law-abiding lives. Many have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs or actively contributed to social activities in their localities.

The Deputy PM said the recidivism rate among amnesty recipients remains low, he said, adding that amnesty decisions have consistently received public support and positive recognition from the international community, while political security and social order have been maintained across localities, with no major incidents attributed to individuals granted amnesty.

The 2026 amnesty was granted in celebration of the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term, and the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification.

Túc said the Amnesty Advisory Council, ministries, sectors, and especially the Ministry of Public Security, which serves as the standing agency, carried out relevant procedures in strict compliance with the law, ensuring transparency, objectivity, fairness and democracy.

All inmates were given equal opportunities for consideration regardless of gender, religion, nationality, age or criminal offence, provided they met the prescribed conditions, he said.

Congratulating the inmates granted amnesty, Túc expressed confidence that they would overcome future challenges, become productive members of society, build stable lives, and refrain from reoffending.

He commended correctional officers for their dedication, describing them as “teachers” in a special educational environment who have quietly helped inmates make positive changes.

He called on local authorities to effectively implement policies supporting community reintegration, particularly Decree No 49 and Decision No 22 of the Prime Minister on credit access for individuals who have completed prison sentences. He also urged organisations, businesses, families, and individuals to eliminate prejudice and create favourable conditions for amnesty recipients to stabilise their lives.

On the same day, ceremonies were held at multiple prisons across the country to hand over amnesty decisions to eligible inmates. A total of 9,950 inmates nationwide were granted amnesty on this occasion. — VNA/VNS