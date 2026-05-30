State President approves amnesty for 9,950 prisoners

HÀ NỘI — The State President has granted 2026 amnesty to 9,950 inmates serving prison sentences who meet eligibility criteria, according to an official decision announced at a press conference in Hà Nội on May 30.

The event was jointly organised by the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Supreme People's Court.

The decision, which will take effect on June 1, applies to inmates who have shown genuine rehabilitation and fulfilled all legal conditions for amnesty.

Deputy head of the Presidential Office Cần Đình Tài said the amnesty is a significant political, legal and humane event, and a vivid manifestation of the socialist rule of law state, which places people at its centre.

He noted that previous amnesty programmes had produced positive results, with most beneficiaries successfully rebuilding their lives, complying with the law and becoming productive citizens. These outcomes, have demonstrated the effectiveness of prisoner rehabilitation efforts and strengthened public confidence in the humane values of Việt Nam's legal system.

According to Tài, the 2026 amnesty carries special significance as the country begins implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and prepares foundations for rapid and sustainable development. The programme also conveys the message that those who sincerely strive to correct their mistakes will be given opportunities to start anew.

At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến stressed that the selection process was conducted in a strict, transparent and objective manner in accordance with legal regulations.

Among the 9,950 inmates granted amnesty are 133 prisoners linked to cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Practices.

The list also includes 63 foreign nationals, comprising 56 men and seven women. — VNA/VNS