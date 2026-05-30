Việt Nam's top leader, Singapore PM plant tree at Singapore Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm joined Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a tree-planting ceremony at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on May 30 as part of his official visit to the city-state.

The ceremony was hosted by PM Wong at the iconic botanical garden in central Singapore.

After being briefed by garden officials on the planting area, the characteristics of the Hopea recopei tree and its planting process, the two leaders jointly planted the tree in the presence of representatives from both countries.

In a Facebook post on May 30, PM Wong said the sturdy tree is a “fitting symbol” of the close ties between the two countries.

“Like the tree, the Singapore-Vietnam friendship is deeply rooted and will continue to flourish and grow stronger with time!” the Singaporean leader remarked.

Established in 1859 and currently managed by the National Parks Board, the Singapore Botanic Gardens has played a significant role in promoting agricultural development in Singapore and the region through the collection, cultivation, testing and distribution of useful plant species. Since 1928, it has also been a pioneer in orchid breeding and hybridisation programmes.

In 2015, the Singapore Botanic Gardens was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming the first and only tropical botanic site to receive the recognition. It is home to several renowned attractions, including the National Orchid Garden, the Evolution Garden and a tropical rainforest area. Its National Orchid Garden is the world's largest display of tropical orchids.

The tree-planting ceremony also reflected Singapore's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and urban greening.

A nationwide tree-planting campaign launched in 1963 by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew helped transform the densely populated city-state into one of the world's greenest urban environments. — VNA/VNS