Việt Nam seeks UNFPA support in negotiations on convention on older persons' rights

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has called on the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to continue supporting the country in discussions and negotiations on a future international convention on the rights of older persons, underscoring its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of the elderly amid rapid population ageing.

The proposal was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang during a meeting with UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam Matt Jackson in Hà Nội on May 29.

Giang highly valued UNFPA's contributions to Việt Nam over the past 45 years and welcomed ongoing efforts to finalise the 2027–2031 cooperation programme between the two sides. He stressed that Việt Nam attaches importance to cooperation with international partners in pursuing its strategic development goals, including its aspiration to become a developed country by 2045.

The deputy minister said the ministry is stepping up international cooperation on ageing-related issues and requested UNFPA's continued support through technical expertise, international experience and policy recommendations in areas such as population ageing, long-term care, the care economy, the silver economy and promoting the role of older persons in society.

He also suggested that both sides explore opportunities to advance discussions on population ageing and the silver economy within relevant regional and international cooperation frameworks, including APEC 2027.

Việt Nam affirms that it views the building of the convention as one of long-term significance and stands ready to play a proactive, constructive, and responsible role in relevant multilateral processes, Giang said.

For his part, Jackson praised the strong partnership between Việt Nam and UNFPA, affirming that Việt Nam is a key partner of the organisation. He affirmed UNFPA's readiness to continue supporting Vietnamese agencies through experience-sharing and policy consultation in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on ongoing reforms within the United Nations system aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing overlap and improving resource utilisation, and agreed to maintain close coordination in implementing future cooperation initiatives. — VNA/VNS