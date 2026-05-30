An Vũ home offers hope to abandoned children

ĐỒNG NAI — Hidden among the fast-changing landscapes of southern Việt Nam, An Vũ Children's Home in Đồng Tâm Commune, Đồng Nai City, has become a sanctuary for children with nowhere else to go.

For nearly a decade, the modest shelter has grown into a place where abandoned lives are rebuilt through care, education and the unwavering love of its caretakers.

Among the most distressing cases were two young sisters abandoned in a rubber plantation and later discovered by latex workers, who brought them to the shelter.

Many of the children were born in tragic circumstances. Some mothers, suffering from mental illness and living on the streets, were assaulted and later gave birth without the ability to care for their children.

For these vulnerable newborns, An Vũ Children's Home became a final source of hope, a place where they could grow up surrounded by love and care.

Sister Maria Hoàng Thị Lụa, a senior staff member of the home, said that since 2017, An Vũ Children's home, covering an area of 1,400 sq.m, has cared for 108 orphaned children, with 57 currently living there.

Beyond providing food and home, the Catholic nuns’ greatest concern is ensuring the children receive an education, learn practical skills, and are prepared to build independent lives in the future.

According to Sister Lụa, many children arrive without legal documents. Upon receiving them, the sisters become their legal guardians in order to complete birth registration procedures, allowing the children to attend school like any other child.

“We hope the children can study well and, when they grow up, support themselves with stable jobs,” Sister Lụa said.

“When they come here, we act as their parents and guardians. The names 'An' and 'Ân' were chosen with the wish that their lives will always be peaceful and filled with blessings.”

Nguyễn Văn Hải, vice chairman of the Đồng Tâm Commune People’s Committee, said the home had played an important role for many years in supporting local authorities in caring for abandoned and homeless children in the area.

For children without legal documents, authorities coordinated closely with the orphanage to complete administrative procedures so the children could study and enjoy full civic rights.

Years of hardship

Few people know how difficult the children's home’s early years were. As more children arrived, the sisters struggled daily to provide enough food for everyone. At one point, they travelled by motorbike from Bình Phước to HCM City, Đồng Nai and Tây Ninh, seeking donations of rice, instant noodles and fish sauce.

“Back then, life was extremely difficult because very few people knew about the home,” Sister Lụa recalled.

“The sisters had to ask for every meal, every bag of rice and salt for the children. Today, thanks to support from local authorities and benefactors, the children’s lives have become far more stable.”

With growing support from authorities, organisations and donors, An Vũ is now able to provide better care for the children. Alongside regular schooling, the children also study English, computer skills, music and other extracurricular subjects.

The orphanage now includes a music room, medical room, library, computer room and playground. What many people may consider ordinary facilities have become a source of immense happiness for children who once endured severe hardship.

Y Biếu, one of the children living at the home, said that besides attending school, the children were encouraged to participate in activities they enjoy, including music, English classes and group activities. Older children also regularly helped the sisters care for younger ones.

“I’m very happy here,” Y Biếu said.

“We see An Vũ as our second home, and the sisters are like our mothers.”

A shared family

Beyond meeting material needs, the sisters place strong emphasis on character education, teaching the children to love, share and treat others kindly. From toddlers to teenagers, the children are encouraged to help with chores, care for younger children and keep the home clean.

What moves many visitors is that despite having only six full-time caregivers looking after 57 children of different ages, life at the home remains remarkably organised. Hallways, bedrooms and common areas are all kept neat and tidy.

Whenever possible, Mai Thị Nho, a member of a volunteer group in Đồng Xoài Ward, and fellow volunteers visit An Vũ Children's Home to cook meals and donate essential supplies.

“Only after coming here did I realise how much these children still need care and attention,” she said.

“I just hope to contribute a small part so they can enjoy warmer meals.”

From once-abandoned children, many former residents of An Vũ Children's Home have now grown up, found stable jobs, started families and built lives of their own. For the sisters, that is the greatest reward after years of caring for children with whom they share no blood relation.

Over the years, An Vũ Children's Home has evolved from a small shelter for abandoned children into a sanctuary where broken beginnings are slowly rebuilt through care, education and compassion.

For the sisters who have devoted their lives to the home, its greatest success is not measured in numbers, but in seeing once-forgotten children grow into adults capable of building families, futures and lives of dignity of their own. — VNS