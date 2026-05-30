VLU, NUS partner to drive innovation, entrepreneurship

HCM CITY — Văn Lang University (VLU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), through NUS Enterprise BLOCK71, has signed a strategic partnership agreement to promote innovation, cultivate entrepreneurial capabilities, and expand regional startup ecosystems.

The signing ceremony took place during the Việt Nam-Singapore Tech Connect Forum in Singapore on May 29.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in higher education collaboration, reflecting a global shift from conventional human resource training to forging a workforce capable of leading change, whilst transforming knowledge into practical socio-economic solutions.

Under the agreement, both sides will jointly implement initiatives to nurture innovative talent, support early-stage startups, run business accelerators, and connect experts, enterprises, and creative communities.

The collaboration will open direct pathways for VLU’s students, alumni, faculty, and staff to access the BLOCK71 Việt Nam ecosystem—a prominent startup support platform under NUS Enterprise with an extensive network of founders, investment funds, and tech firms across multiple countries.

Beyond specific programmes, the partnership aims to equip learners with creative thinking, complex problem-solving skills, and a lifelong learning mindset.

Students will gain deep insights into how concepts are validated and scaled into products or enterprises that generate positive community impacts.

For years, international cooperation has been a strategic pillar for VLU as it seeks to integrate Vietnamese students into global flows of knowledge and technology.

Partnering with NUS, one of the world's leading universities and an influential innovation hub in Asia, allows VLU to deepen its connection with international academic and tech networks.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu, President of VLU, said in a world rapidly transformed by technology and AI, learners require adaptability, innovative thinking, and the capacity to create new value.

Expanding the partnership with NUS deepens the university’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

"By connecting with one of Asia's leading innovation ecosystems, our students, faculty, and partner community will have more opportunities to access practical models, expert networks, businesses, and world-class innovation initiatives," she said.

This is a specific effort by VLU to further enhance integration capabilities, foster a spirit of innovation, and prepare learners to be ready for the opportunities and challenges of the future.

Edward Lim, Việt Nam Country Director for NUS BLOCK71, said Việt Nam possesses the talent and ambition to build globally competitive enterprises, and that strategic bridges are essential to connect that talent with the world.

"Through our partnership with Văn Lang University, we look forward to accompanying the development of Vietnam's future generation of founders, helping to transform ideas, talent, and ambition into businesses ready to reach the global stage.”

The partnership paves the way for startups within the global BLOCK71 network to establish connections and expand their footprint in Việt Nam, which stands out as one of the region's most dynamic markets, he added. — VNS