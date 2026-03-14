Early voting held on frontline islands, at border guard stations

HÀ NỘI — Several polling stations located on frontline islands and at border guard stations across Việt Nam organised early voting on Saturday, enabling voters in remote and special areas to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure.

On Saturday morning, the Bạch Long Vĩ special zone became the first locality in Hải Phòng City to hold the opening ceremony and early voting for the election.

From early morning, voters gathered at polling stations in a festive atmosphere, with national flags and banners welcoming the national election day.

Đào Minh Đông, chairman of the Bạch Long Vĩ Special Zone People’s Committee, said the opening ceremony began at 6.30am at two polling stations, and by 7am voters simultaneously cast ballots.

In recent days, the locality had focused on preparations in line with guidance from central and municipal authorities. The review and compilation of voter lists were conducted carefully to ensure no eligible voter was left out. Border guard forces also helped disseminate information and guide fishermen who had been at sea for extended periods, encouraging them to register to vote on the island if they could not return to the mainland. Many fishermen came ashore to participate in the election.

Bạch Long Vĩ plays a strategic role in safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands while also serving as an important fisheries logistics centre for fishermen operating at sea. Holding the election on the island not only represents a festive event for residents but also highlights its role in nation building and safeguarding.

The special zone has two polling stations. Polling station No.1 serves local Party agencies, authorities, civil agencies, three hamlets and businesses, with the voting room located at the public service centre. Polling station No.2 is reserved for armed forces units stationed on the island, located at the headquarters of the Bạch Long Vĩ Island Defence Battalion.

As of 10am, voter turnout had exceeded 93 per cent, with polling station No.1 reaching 100 per cent and polling station No.2 reaching 81.2 per cent. Some voters from army units performing duties at sea were unable to reach polling stations due to rough seas and strong winds.

Election organisers prepared contingency plans to bring mobile ballot boxes to vessels once weather conditions improved.

Early voting also took place at several border guard stations units in Lâm Đồng Province.

Following the opening ceremonies, all voters at these stations cast their ballots in a solemn and orderly atmosphere in accordance with electoral regulations.

Thanks to thorough preparations, voting proceeded smoothly, democratically and safely. By late morning, voting had been completed with 100 per cent voter turnout at the polling stations.

Organising early voting at these units helps officers and soldiers fulfil their civic rights while enabling units to continue performing training tasks and maintaining combat readiness in safeguarding national border security. — VNA/VNS