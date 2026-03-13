Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam affirms capability, standing in UN peacekeeping operations

March 13, 2026 - 17:44
With the certification, Việt Nam joins around 50 countries worldwide with UN-standard peacekeeping training programmes and moves closer to becoming a regional training hub.
Harinder Sood, Head of the Integrated Training Service (ITS), presents a certificate recognising the United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC) organised by Việt Nam's Department of Peacekeeping Operations as meeting UN pre-deployment training standards. — Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese peacekeeping forces

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations (UN) on March 11 officially granted certification to the United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC) organised by the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, recognising it as meeting UN pre-deployment training standards.

Harinder Sood, Head of the Integrated Training Service under the UN Department of Peace Operations (DPO), presented the certificate to Colonel Nguyễn Đức Quân, Việt Nam’s Military Attaché to the UN.

This marks the first time a Vietnamese peacekeeping training course has been recognised by the UN as meeting its standards, representing a significant milestone in the country’s training capacity and international integration in the peacekeeping field.

The recognition highlights not only the professional achievements of the organising unit but also Việt Nam’s capability, responsibility and credibility in fulfilling international commitments to peace and security.

With the UNSOC course now certified, Việt Nam has become one of about 50 countries worldwide, 14 in the Asia–Pacific region and four in Southeast Asia to have a UN-standard peacekeeping training programme. In the 2025–2026 fiscal year, when the UN planned to evaluate no more than eight training courses globally, Việt Nam’s course was among six selected for certification.

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of Việt Nam's Department of Peacekeeping Operations, speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC).

The achievement underscores Việt Nam’s growing professional capacity to train peacekeeping personnel in line with international standards. Since deploying its first officers to UN missions, Việt Nam has steadily built a peacekeeping force that is professionally competent and increasingly experienced. The certification of the UNSOC course marks another milestone in this journey, reflecting Việt Nam’s role not only in maintaining peace but also in contributing to peacebuilding through expertise and experience.

At the national level, the recognition represents a qualitative step forward, shifting Việt Nam from a participant to a more proactive and substantive contributor to international peacekeeping activities. It also opens opportunities for the country to become a regional training hub, sharing knowledge and experience with partners in the Asia–Pacific region.

The recognition further demonstrates Việt Nam’s strong political commitment to implementing the UN’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P and A4P+) initiatives aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations.

Delegates, instructors and trainees at the closing ceremony of the 2026 United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC).

Amid a complex and evolving global environment, Việt Nam’s active and responsible engagement in international peacekeeping efforts reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and commitment to peace, with cooperation and development as key pillars. — VNA/VNS

Vietnamese peacekeepers emergency response Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam ready for national election day

Lê Quang Mạnh, member of the Party Central Committee, NA General Secretary, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the Office of the National Election Council, said preparations have proceeded in a coordinated, systematic and tightly managed manner, fully adhering to the established timeline and legal regulations.
Politics & Law

Party chief urges stronger, result-oriented implementation of Resolution 57

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted that turning science, technology, innovation and digital transformation into the main drivers of a new growth model requires substantial efforts. In the upcoming period, the focus must shift from merely carrying out tasks to delivering tangible and measurable outcomes, while concentrating resources on addressing strategic national challenges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom