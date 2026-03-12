Party chief urges stronger, result-oriented implementation of Resolution 57

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Thursday urged ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No 57-NQ/TW in a more decisive, systematic and effective manner, ensuring that each task delivers concrete and measurable results.

General Secretary Lâm, who heads the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, made the request while chairing the first meeting in 2026 of the committee’s standing board in Hà Nội.

Also attending the meeting were Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, among others.

After reviewing a report on the implementation of Resolution 57 since the committee’s meeting in last December, participants made assessments of progress, highlighting both achievements and existing obstacles while proposing practical solutions.

The Party chief commended central and local agencies for their efforts and acknowledged the increasingly active participation of technology enterprises, research institutes, universities, and scientists at home and abroad in implementing the resolution’s tasks.

He noted that turning science, technology, innovation and digital transformation into the main drivers of a new growth model requires substantial efforts. In the upcoming period, the focus must shift from merely carrying out tasks to delivering tangible and measurable outcomes, while concentrating resources on addressing strategic national challenges.

Implementation of Resolution 57, he stressed, must be more decisive and better organised, with each programme addressing key development issues and each sector clearly defining its responsibilities. He said that 2026 has been identified as a year of “breakthrough action and widespread results.”

He also requested that recommendations raised at the meeting be handled with clear responsibility and specific timelines, avoiding situations where proposals remain unresolved.

General Secretary Lâm called for stronger efforts to apply scientific and technological achievements directly to production and business activities.

Priority should be given to promoting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, automation and digital platforms across industries and services to enhance productivity, product quality and corporate competitiveness.

At the same time, ministries and localities were urged to review technologies currently used in production and introduce upgrades or replacements to improve efficiency, thereby contributing to the country’s target of achieving double-digit economic growth.

The Party chief also highlighted the need to continue improving institutions, mechanisms and policies to foster science, technology and innovation. Institutional reforms should not only focus on legislation but also on effective law enforcement, turning institutions into a competitive advantage for national development.

He emphasised the strategic importance of developing core infrastructure and strategic technologies, including national data infrastructure, large databases, shared digital platforms, research and development facilities, and innovation ecosystems.

Strategic technologies, he said, must be linked to market demand and practical needs, creating measurable economic value through research, application, production and commercialisation.

He also underscored the importance of high-quality human resources, particularly in strategic technology fields, while calling for broader digital skills training among the public.

He emphasised that 2026 is the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Congress and the second year of implementing Resolution 57. There are many things to do, not just about identifying problems, but also about removing bottlenecks, creating concrete, measurable results, and contributing to overall national growth.

He urged leaders of ministries, sectors and localities to take direct responsibility for the progress and effectiveness of assigned tasks, ensuring disciplined implementation and tangible progress from the early months of 2026. — VNA/VNS