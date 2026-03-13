Việt Nam gets ready for election

In recent days, streets, residential areas, schools and offices across Việt Nam have been adorned with flags, banners and election-related slogans, creating a vibrant yet solemn atmosphere in anticipation of the election for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for 2026–2031 term.

The publicity materials are presented in a formal and regulated manner, helping raise public awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities in selecting qualified representatives who can genuinely reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

The vote is a major political event for the country, drawing widespread public attention. Polls will open at 7am and close at 7pm on Sunday, March 15, for all Vietnamese citizens aged 18 and above.

At polling stations across Việt Nam, authorities at all levels are making thorough and urgent preparations to ensure that the election takes place democratically, safely and in accordance with the law, so that it becomes a truly significant political event for all citizens nationwide.

The National Election Council will release the official election results. Successful candidates will formally assume their mandates at the first sitting of the new National Assembly and People’s Councils, where the five-year terms will begin. -- VNS

