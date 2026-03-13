Việt Nam gets ready for election

|READY TO GO: Xơ Đăng voters in Trà Linh Commune in Đà Nẵng are all set to go to the polls to elect deputies and members for the next term. Photos VNA/VNS
In recent days, streets, residential areas, schools and offices across Việt Nam have been adorned with flags, banners and election-related slogans, creating a vibrant yet solemn atmosphere in anticipation of the election for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for 2026–2031 term.
|Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member and secretary of the Hà Nội Communist Party Committee, examines preparations for the election at Hồng Hà Ward.
|More than 1,800 students at the National Economics University are set to cast their ballots in the National Assembly election on March 15.
|Banners and decorations for the election are set up at the mountainous communes of Lạc Sơn, Thu Cúc and Minh Đài in the northern province of Phú Thọ.
The publicity materials are presented in a formal and regulated manner, helping raise public awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities in selecting qualified representatives who can genuinely reflect the will and aspirations of the people.
|The Election Committee of Vị Thanh 1 Commune in Cần Thơ City uses motorbikes to disseminate information about the upcoming election to all hamlets in the locality.
The vote is a major political event for the country, drawing widespread public attention. Polls will open at 7am and close at 7pm on Sunday, March 15, for all Vietnamese citizens aged 18 and above.
|Inmates at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre 1 in Trung Chính Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, are guided through voting procedures ahead of election.
At polling stations across Việt Nam, authorities at all levels are making thorough and urgent preparations to ensure that the election takes place democratically, safely and in accordance with the law, so that it becomes a truly significant political event for all citizens nationwide.
|Local residents on Hòn Chuối Island in the southernmost province of Cà Mau are instructed on voting procedures ahead of the election.
|Voters at 20 out of 22 polling stations on islands in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Administrative Zone in the central province of Khánh Hòa cast their ballots a week earlier than the rest of the nation.
The National Election Council will release the official election results. Successful candidates will formally assume their mandates at the first sitting of the new National Assembly and People’s Councils, where the five-year terms will begin. -- VNS
|THE LOWDOWN: Visually impaired voters attend an information session on the upcoming election in Bình Thạnh Ward, HCM City.
|NATIONAL EFFORTS: Officials inspect preparations for the election at Phan Rang Ward in Khánh Hòa Province.
|INFO ON THE MOVE: Electronic display boards on Nguyễn Huệ Street in HCM City promote the upcoming elections.
|ALL ABOVE BOARD: Voter cards are inspected at Polling Station 3 in Hai Bà Trưng Ward, Hà Nội.
Error: Please check your e-mail and password in the settingsError: Please check your e-mail and password in the settingsError: Please check your e-mail and password in the settingsError: Please check your e-mail and password in the settingsError: Please check your e-mail and password in the settings