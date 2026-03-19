10th Việt Nam - China border defence friendship exchange wraps up

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang and his Chinese counterpart, Sen. Lieut. Gen Dong Jun visited the “Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea” historical site and the Fangchenggang International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone on Thursday, as part of the 10th Việt Nam-China border defence friendship exchange.

The “Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea” site, located at Fangcheng tourist port in China’s Guangxi, was built on April 30, 2015, in the shape of a lighthouse and features bilingual Chinese–Vietnamese inscriptions. In March 1968, with approval from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Fangchenggang launched the construction of a port under the codename “Guangxi Project 322” to support combat operations. The project opened a 35-nautical-mile secret sea route that pierced the US naval blockade, delivering vital supplies during Việt Nam's resistance against the US.

During 1972 - 1973, the route facilitated the shipment of 161,800 tonnes of aid to Việt Nam through more than 1,000 ship voyages. Regarded as a maritime lifeline during Việt Nam’s resistance war against the US, it earned the Vietnamese designation “Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea”.

Secretary of the Fangchenggang municipal Party Committee Huang Jiang briefed the ministers on the port's transformation from a wartime logistics hub to a modern open foreign trade facility. She expressed hope that the exchange activities would reinforce border and maritime security and stability while advancing bilateral cooperation and wider international linkages.

At the pilot zone, the two ministers received an overview of progress in medical services, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare innovation. They experienced traditional Chinese medicine therapies, enjoyed a tea art performance, sampled tea, and light refreshments made with medicinal herbs.

The zone showcases exhibition areas highlighting its master plan, layout, and ongoing partnerships with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and ASEAN nations, along with key development milestones. Another section focuses on traditional medicine and pharmacy, the Gulf of Tonkin and Shiwandashan region’s rich biodiversity in medicinal plants and animals, its geographic advantages, and the concept of food-medicine homology in ethnic traditions.

Later that day, a farewell ceremony for the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation took place at the Dongxing international border gate, concluding the exchange. — VNA/VNS