Việt Nam responds to US investigation into manufacturing excess capacity

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s trade and manufacturing activities comply with sustainability principles and international regulations, including those of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

She was responding to questions regarding the US Trade Representative’s investigation under Section 301 of its 1974 Trade Act, announced in early March, which examines acts, policies and practices related to structural excess capacity and production in the manufacturing sectors of 16 economies, including Việt Nam.

“The market of Việt Nam is fully operating in accordance with the rules and norms of the market economy and the country’s market economy status has been recognised by many other nations,” Hằng said.

“We will continue to share information and closely coordinate with relevant US agencies to clarify the policy and regulations of Việt Nam, with the goal of building an economic cooperation framework that is stable, long-lasting and mutually beneficial between the two countries." — VNS