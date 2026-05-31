22nd Southern Fruit Festival brings visitors closer to Mekong Delta culture

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​HCM CITY — Many locals and visitors attended the 22nd Southern Fruit Festival at Suối Tiên Theme Park on May 31, which featured a traditional fruit market, musical performances and other activities.

The festival, an annual cultural and tourism event in HCM City, serves as an opportunity to promote the agricultural products and distinctive culture of the Mekong Delta to domestic and international visitors.

​A highlight of the event is the traditional fruit market, featuring iconic fruits from orchards across Việt Nam, alongside temperate varieties grown at the Suối Tiên high-tech farm.

​Some of the featured fruits include Ri6 durian at VNĐ75,000 (US$2.85) per kilogramme, lychee at VNĐ59,000 per kilogramme and langsat at VNĐ75,000 per kilogramme.

Joerg Puls, a German visitor, said he had been to Suối Tiên Theme Park before and was excited about the festival, expressing his surprise that many of the fruits he had already tried in Việt Nam were on display.

​According to the organisers, another spotlight of this year's festival is a series of night-time programmes, including art performances based on the Sơn Tinh - Thủy Tinh legend and a walking trail through a forest with light installations.

​The event will continue to feature other activities in the coming days, including the exhibition of the giant fruit sculpture Thanh Âm Dòng Phù Sa (Sounds of the Alluvium), an art installation inspired by the rich alluvial soil of the Mekong Delta.

The event is organised by Suối Tiên Theme Park and will run until the end of August. — VNS