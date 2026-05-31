LOTTE Ventures launches start-up partnership programme in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — LOTTE Ventures has launched the L-CAMP Vietnam 2026 programme aimed at connecting Vietnamese start-ups with the broader LOTTE business ecosystem through pilot partnership projects.

The programme is being run in cooperation with Impact Square, a South Korea-based organisation specialising in open innovation and ESG initiatives. It is part of the KOICA IBS-ESG Initiative supporting startup investment and innovation ecosystem development in Việt Nam.

L-CAMP Vietnam 2026 seeks to help start-ups overcome one of the biggest challenges facing growth-stage companies: gaining access to large corporate customers and deploying products at scale.

At the same time, major corporations are increasingly looking to accelerate innovation and adapt to changing consumer behaviour through partnerships with startups.

Under the programme, selected start-ups will have opportunities to work directly with LOTTE affiliates operating in Việt Nam across sectors including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, entertainment, logistics, technology and real estate.

The LOTTE ecosystem in Việt Nam includes brands such as LOTTE Mart, LOTTERIA, LOTTE Cinema, LOTTE Hotel and LOTTE Global Logistics.

Participating start-ups will be eligible for proof-of-concept grant funding of up to US$80,000, alongside mentorship, business matching and networking opportunities with investors and strategic partners from both Việt Nam and South Korea.

Unlike traditional accelerator programmes focused mainly on training and mentoring, L-CAMP Vietnam emphasises practical collaboration and real-world implementation between startups and corporate partners.

“We believe Vietnamese start-ups are entering a more mature stage, with stronger products and clearer business models,” said Huy Phạm, managing director of LOTTE Ventures Vietnam.

“What startups need now is not only capital, but also opportunities to validate their operational capabilities and scale through cooperation with large corporations.”

The programme is seeking start-ups that have already achieved initial product-market fit in areas such as retail and e-commerce, AI and robotics, hospitality and entertainment, logistics, supply chain and PropTech.

Applications will remain open until June 19.

Selected start-ups will participate in the implementation phase from July to December 2026, working with LOTTE partners to develop pilot projects and explore investment opportunities.

LOTTE Ventures currently manages more than 250 investments globally, with total assets under management exceeding US$300 million. — VNS