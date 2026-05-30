Nearly 200 new Vietnamese defence products to be showcased in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 200 new Vietnam-made defence products are expected to be unveiled at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, highlighting the country's growing defence industry capabilities.

The information was announced at a meeting of the expo organising committee, chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, on May 28 in Hà Nội

According to the committee, the exhibition is expected to feature 704 defence and security products, including 199 new products developed by Vietnam. As of May 28, 73 organisations and companies from 19 countries and territories had registered to participate, reserving 378 exhibition booths, while about 30 additional companies were discussing participation.

The expo will be held across more than 123,000 square metres and will be divided into seven functional zones. In addition to defence equipment displays, visitors will be able to experience virtual reality military training simulations, shooting activities and interactive military-themed demonstrations.

Speaking at the meeting, Tấn praised agencies and units involved in the preparations and urged subcommittees to accelerate work on exhibition content, communications, security and logistics plans.

The committee is also stepping up international outreach efforts, with invitations continuing to be sent to defence and security enterprises worldwide through diplomatic and external relations channels. — VNA/VNS