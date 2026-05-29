Hà Nội pledges “win-win” cooperation with Singaporean corporations

SINGAPORE — Hà Nội is committed to pursuing “win-win” cooperation with Singaporean businesses and stays ready to create favourable conditions for investors to carry out efficient, sustainable and responsible business activities, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Trần Đức Thắng has said.

At meetings on May 29 with leaders of Singapore’s Mapletree, CapitaLand and Keppel on the sidelines of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to Singapore, Thắng acknowledged and appreciated the long-standing presence of Singaporean corporations in Việt Nam, including firms that have operated in the country for more than 30 years.

According to the official, the expansion of investment by Singaporean businesses has contributed significantly to strengthening economic and trade ties between Việt Nam and Singapore amid increasingly positive bilateral relations.

Thắng expressed his confidence that following the meetings, Singaporean corporations will continue expanding investment in Việt Nam, particularly in the capital city of Hà Nội, with priority areas including smart integrated urban development linked to transit-oriented development (TOD), data centres and AI infrastructure, hi-tech logistics and smart distribution centres, innovation parks and knowledge-based urban areas, as well as clean energy infrastructure and green finance.

He also voiced his hope that both sides will soon study and develop practical cooperation projects that deliver tangible benefits for residents and contribute to the capital city’s development.

Representatives of the Singaporean groups thanked the Vietnamese Government and Hà Nội authorities for supporting their operations and investment in Việt Nam. Highlighting Hà Nội’s strong investment potential, they expressed interest in promoting more substantive cooperation through specific projects in the coming period.

On the occasion, Thắng invited the corporations to attend Hà Nội’s 2026 Investment Promotion Conference and the announcement ceremony for the capital city’s 100-year master plan, scheduled for late June. — VNA/VNS