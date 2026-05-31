Vietjet opens Nha Trang-Singapore route

SINGAPORE — Vietjet announced a new direct route between Nha Trang and Singapore during a business forum attended by Việt Nam's leader Tô Lâm and senior officials from both countries.

The route, announced at the Việt Nam-Singapore Tech Connect Forum 2026 late last week, will begin operations on December 11 with four round-trip flights a week, expanding Vietjet's network between Việt Nam and Singapore, a major regional aviation and financial hub.

The airline said the service is expected to improve travel options for residents and tourists while boosting access to Nha Trang, a coastal tourism destination known for its beaches, marine attractions and hospitality sector.

The announcement follows Vietjet's launch of a direct Singapore-Phú Quốc services, part of efforts to strengthen tourism and connectivity between the two countries.

"As we continuously expand our flight network, Vietjet aims to serve as a bridge for growth between nations, helping to promote trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange," Đinh Việt Phương, the airline's first vice chairman, said in a statement.

He said direct air links between Vietnamese destinations and major Asian economic centres such as Singapore could help create new opportunities for tourism, commerce, investment and international connectivity.

Vietjet said it has carried more than 3.8 million passengers on over 22,000 flights between Singapore and Việt Nam since launching its first route connecting the two countries in 2014.

The carrier currently operates direct flights between Singapore and four Vietnamese destinations - Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc - with more than 100 flights per week.

In another move, Vietjet said it would offer 12 million promotional tickets across its network as it prepares to launch new international services linking Hà Nội with Prague and Almaty later this year.

The airline said passengers booking between June 1 and June 7 could purchase Eco-class fares on domestic and international routes from US$1, excluding taxes and fees, using a promotional code.

Vietjet is scheduled to begin flights from Hà Nội to Prague and Almaty on October 10, 2026, expanding its international network into Europe and Central Asia.

Under the promotion, travellers booking flights on the two new routes can receive a discount on Deluxe-class fares, with tickets valid for travel between September 5, 2026, and March 31, 2027, the airline said.

Vietjet also launched a separate summer promotion for travel between June and August, offering discounts on its SkyBoss, Business and Deluxe fare classes.

The carrier said its expanding network is aimed at meeting growing travel demand and providing access to destinations including Prague, Almaty, Shizuoka, Seoul, Tokyo and Melbourne. — VNS