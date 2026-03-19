Việt Nam defence minister visits China for 10th border‑defence exchange

HÀ NỘI — As part of the 10th Việt Nam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence, arrived in China on Thursday to join joint border activities in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

General Giang and his Chinese counterpart, Minister of National Defence Dong Jun, are to attend events at the Dongxing international border gate and Fangchenggang port. They will be formally received at Dongxing, visit the Dongxing border guard station and take part in a symbolic tree‑planting. The two ministers will then preside over the send‑off for a joint naval patrol and combined training mission in the Gulf of Tonkin.

They will also inspect the Fangchenggang international medical pilot zone, visit the Hồ Chí Minh sea‑trail memorial and lay a wreath to honour Vietnamese‑Chinese revolutionary martyrs.

The two navies will conduct a joint patrol and combined training in the Gulf of Tonkin. Việt Nam has sent a two‑ship task group of frigates 015 Trần Hưng Đạo and 012 Lý Thái Tổ from Brigade 162, Navy Region 4 to participate alongside the Chinese navy.

On Wednesday, commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese task groups held rehearsals and finalised preparations for the ministers’ reception and maritime operations.

On Thursday morning, the two ministers are expected to inspect the ships at Fangchenggang port, receive readiness briefings from task‑group commanders and authorise departure for the joint mission.

General Dong Jun visited Quảng Ninh Province on Wednesday to attend related exchange activities held in Việt Nam. — VNS