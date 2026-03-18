Việt Nam eyes stronger relations with Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Dominica: State President

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to bolstering relations with Cambodia, Saudi Arabia and the Commonwealth of Dominica while receiving these nations’ newly appointed ambassadors to Việt Nam on Wednesday as they presented their credentials.

Receiving Cambodian Ambassador Touch Pharat, President Cường expressed his confidence that, with her diplomatic experiences, the diplomat will help further promote the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two nations.

He highlighted the close-knit relationship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, noting that nearly six decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 24, 1967, the two countries have stood side by side in their struggles for national independence and in their current cause of national construction and development.

The President also underscored the significance of a recent state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Tô Lâm and high-level cooperation mechanisms among Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, affirming their political importance and Việt Nam’s consistent policy of giving top priority to strengthening traditional friendship with Cambodia, as well as the enduring solidarity among the three countries.

President Cường called on the ambassador to work closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen political trust, promote high-level exchanges, and enhance defence-security cooperation, particularly in building a borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.

The two sides should step up comprehensive and sustainable economic connectivity, viewing it as a key driver of the bilateral ties, while enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, finance and supply chains, towards raising bilateral trade turnover to US$20 billion, he stressed.

For her part, Pharat congratulated Việt nam on the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels on March 15, as well as its strong achievements, including stable economic growth exceeding 8 per cent in 2025.

She stressed that the Vietnamese Party chief’s February visit to Cambodia laid an important foundation for further strengthening the bilateral relationship in the time to come.

The diplomat expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s support in helping Cambodia overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime in the past and in the process of national construction and development at present. She also noted the two countries’ mutual support at regional and international forums.

Welcoming Ambassador Thamer Mohammed al-Gosaibi, President Cường voiced his hope that the diplomat will make active contributions to promoting the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia, for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability and development in each region and the world.

Việt Nam highly valued Saudi Arabia’s role and position in the Arab and Islamic world and its development achievements under Vision 2030, President Cường stated, showing his belief that the Middle Eastern country will continue to attain further successes in national development.

Referring to tensions in the Middle East, the President expressed his hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in Saudi Arabia and the region, while thanking the country for helping ensure safety of Vietnamese citizens and facilitating their evacuation transit through the nation.

The President called for upgrading the bilateral ties to a strategic level; expanding defence–security cooperation, especially defence industry and cyber security; and boosting economic links by opening markets and leveraging complementary strengths to serve long-term development strategies of the two nations.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s strategic location and developed port and logistics system, he proposed studying the establishment of a strategic crude oil reserve hub in Việt Nam for Southeast Asia, serving storage, transshipment and export of crude oil and petrochemical products across the region.

The President reaffirmed that, as a responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia and other partners to seek peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts and other conflicts in the region; and coordinate closely with Saudi Arabia within peace frameworks to support the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The Ambassador pledged to foster stronger bilateral ties between the two nations, facilitate business cooperation and help implement existing agreements, while expressing Saudi Arabia’s readiness to support Việt Nam in Halal industry development.

Welcoming Jean-Francois Harvey, the first ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to Việt Nam, President Cuong said Việt Nam values Dominica’s role in the Caribbean and Latin America and hopes to strengthen the bilateral relationship and boost cooperation in trade, investment, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

He urged the Ambassador to work closely with Việt Nam to further strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly by increasing high-level visits and exchanges among ministries and businesses, boosting still-modest trade, and supporting Việt Nam’s engagement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides consider advancing legal frameworks to facilitate business and investment, while enhancing coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums.

For his part, Harvey affirmed the Dominican government’s regard for Việt Nam’s role and standing in the region and the world. He pledged to make his utmost to further promote and expand cooperation with Việt Nam across fields in the coming years. VNA/VNS