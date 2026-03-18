Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Quảng Ninh to attend border friendship exchange activities

QUẢNG NINH — Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun arrived in Quảng Ninh Province of Việt Nam on Wednesday to attend activities under the 10th Việt Nam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

Dong and a high-ranking delegation from China’s Ministry of National Defence were officially welcomed by Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang.

Following the reception and a visit to the border marker, the two ministers planted a friendship tree at the border gate, symbolising their shared commitment to preserving and promoting the long-standing solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and China.

The two ministers and their delegations later attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Hai Son Commune's Friendship Medical Station.

The facility will be a two-storey building covering 2,450sq.m, comprising 32 functional rooms, including general medical examination and treatment areas, administrative offices and supporting technical infrastructure. With a total investment of VNĐ52 billion (US$2 million) funded by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, the project is expected to significantly improve healthcare services for local officials, armed force personnel and residents in the border area. — VNA/VNS