Việt Nam to strengthen work with China on crime prevention and control

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China have reviewed progress in joint crime prevention efforts and set priorities for closer cooperation at a ministerial conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday, underscoring continued coordination on security and law enforcement.

The 9th Ministerial Conference on Crime Prevention and Control was co-chaired by General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security of Việt Nam, and Wang Xiaohong, Secretary of the Secretariat and Minister of Public Security of China.

The conference aimed to implement the guiding directions of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping on relations between the two Parties and countries in the new development phase.

A report presented at the conference noted that over the past two years, both sides have maintained regular contact and working sessions at ministerial level and effectively implemented cooperation mechanisms between specialised units and twinned border police.

They have also held annual coordination meetings and departmental-level talks between criminal police, anti-drug forces and immigration authorities of both countries.

Efforts to ensure security and maintain political stability have delivered notable results.

The two sides have coordinated information sharing to prevent, combat and handle terrorist and reactionary elements, while ensuring security for high-level visits and major political events and safeguarding agencies, businesses and citizens of both countries.

Police forces from both sides have also worked closely on high-profile operations targeting transnational crime involving the two countries.

A notable case was the coordinated investigation and dismantling of a large-scale drug production ring in Khánh Hòa Province, involving Chinese nationals in collusion with Vietnamese individuals, with authorities seizing 1.4 tonnes of ketamine and nearly 80 tonnes of chemicals and precursors along with related evidence.

The two sides also cooperated to dismantle human trafficking networks and criminal groups involving foreign nationals engaged in fraud to appropriate property, arresting and handing over hundreds of suspects to the competent authorities of both countries.

Border and immigration management remained a key focus, including verification, repatriation of citizens and annual crackdowns on illegal entry and exit.

In training and capacity building, the two ministries have organised courses for hundreds of police officers across a range of fields, contributing to improved law enforcement capabilities.

To further advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future of strategic significance, the two ministers agreed to continue implementing common understandings reached by senior leaders of both Parties and countries, along with existing bilateral agreements in security and law enforcement.

This includes maintaining cooperation to uphold political stability and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens of both countries.

Both sides agreed to step up information exchange, share experience and launch joint campaigns against transnational crime, while strengthening ministerial and vice-ministerial mechanisms and expanding cooperation at departmental and local levels.

They also pledged to enhance cooperation in training and capacity building for personnel.

At the conclusion of the conference, the two ministers signed three cooperation documents: the minutes of the 9th Ministerial Conference on Crime Prevention and Control, a memorandum of understanding in the field of security guard and a memorandum of understanding on counter-terrorism cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Public Security of China. — VNS