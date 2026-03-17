Party chief pushes Military Technical Academy toward global-standard research excellence

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday called on the Military Technical Academy (MTA) to strongly promote the spirit of 'unity, resilience; innovation, creativity; intelligence, development' as it advances toward becoming a leading research university in science and technology.

During a working visit to the academy, the Party chief, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, emphasised the institution’s pivotal role in training high-quality human resources, advancing military science and technology, and contributing to the modernisation of the army.

Against a backdrop of increasingly complex and unpredictable global and regional developments, along with the rapid pace of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Party chief stressed that breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are reshaping all sectors, particularly defence industry development and modern weapons production.

He underscored that the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress has set the goal of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern people’s army during the 2025–30 period. In this context, the academy must stay firmly aligned with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies on military and defence tasks, while adopting new mindset on national defence and safeguarding the Fatherland.

The Party chief called for the effective implementation of key orientations, including steadfast adherence to the Party’s military line and the building of a politically strong army; intensified modernisation of the military and expand international integration and defence diplomacy; and proactive prevention of risks such as conflict, as well as degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle.

He also stressed the importance of building a strong and clean Party organisation within the academy, with cadres and Party members demonstrating firm political will and the capacity to successfully fulfil all assigned tasks.

The MTA must take the lead in implementing resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission on breakthroughs in education and training, while vigorously modernising curricula to be practical, integrated, and closely aligned with real-world demands and technological advances, he said, stressing that the academy should also step up international integration, guided by the principle that learners are at the centre, the institution is the foundation, and teachers are the driving force.

The academy should also invest in research and development of advanced weapons and technical equipment, accelerate digital transformation, and build strong research groups and centres of excellence. Developing a contingent of leading scientists and experts in key fields will be critical to transforming the academy into a top national research institution and innovation hub, he said.

The Party chief stressed the need to strengthen political, ideological, ethical and lifestyle education, build political mettle, and promote the values of the 'Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers', while inspiring dedication and innovation among officials, Party members and the public, especially young people.

He also called for greater efforts to attract, nurture and effectively utilise talent, and to build a contingent of officials capable of meeting the demands of the new context, alongside the continued effective implementation of the Party Central Committee's resolutions on Party and political system building and rectification, and the Politburo's regulations on revolutionary ethics of officials and Party members in the new period, in combination with the ongoing drive to study and follow Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and style.

Greater attention and direction should be paid to developing the academy into a leading centre for education, scientific research, technology and innovation, capable of mastering key national defence and dual-use technologies of regional and global standards, he said, asking for favourable conditions for the academy to mobilise additional financial resources, invest in modern laboratories and infrastructure, and attract top domestic and international scientists.

As the academy prepares to mark the 60th anniversary of its traditional day (October 28, 1966- 2026), the Party leader expressed confidence that it will continue to unlock its full potential and creativity, embodying the spirit of unity, resilience; innovation, creativity; intelligence, development.

Looking ahead, the academy aims to rank among the top science and technology universities in Việt Nam by 2030, with several fields reaching regional and international standards, and to enter the world’s top 700 universities. By 2045, it targets a place in the global top 500. — VNA/VNS