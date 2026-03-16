Voter turnout nears 100% as authorities begin reviewing election results

HÀ NỘI — Preliminary figures show that 99.69 per cent of eligible voters nationwide took part in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, with no constituencies required to hold a re-vote, said Trần Thanh Mẫn, Chairman of the NA and Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC).

Speaking at the fourth conference of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term on Monday, Chairman Mẫn said local authorities are now compiling and verifying election data before submitting their reports to the NEC. The council is scheduled to meet on March 22 to review the data and announce the official election results.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said voting concluded nationwide at 9 pm on Sunday, with polling teams required to complete vote counting within 24 hours after the close of voting at each polling station.

At the local level, commune-level People’s Committees are tasked with receiving, managing and storing ballots and ballot boxes from polling stations. Under archival regulations, ballot boxes must be preserved for at least five years, during which sealed ballots cannot be opened or examined without written authorisation from a competent authority.

Election committees will begin aggregating vote-count results from polling stations after Sunday to prepare official records for each constituency.

Once vote-count reports are received and verified, and any complaints or denunciations addressed, election committees will issue official minutes confirming the election results for their constituencies.

Records confirming the results of the NA deputy election must be sent to the NEC, provincial-level election committees and provincial-level Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) committees within five days after the election.

Meanwhile, confirmation records for People’s Council deputy elections must be submitted within the same timeframe to the election committee at the corresponding level, the standing board of the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the standing board of the VFF at that level. — VNA/VNS