Rising risks put claims management at the heart of insurers' competitive edge

Climate change, extreme weather events, the energy transition and geopolitical uncertainties are significantly reshaping the global insurance risk landscape.

Claims management was once viewed as the final stage in the insurance value chain, it is now emerging as a critical competitive capability that directly influences customer experience, risk management effectiveness and the sustainable growth of insurance companies.

This trend was among the key topics discussed at the Swiss Re APAC Claims Executive Dialogue 2026, organised by Swiss Re in Singapore.

The programme brought together claims leaders from leading insurance and reinsurance companies across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss the developments shaping the future of claims management, from responding to natural catastrophes and emerging risks to leveraging data, artificial intelligence and loss analytics in corporate management.

Representing PVI Insurance, Vũ Văn Thắng, deputy general director, participated in the programme as a speaker, sharing experiences and practical insights into claims management in Việt Nam.

PVI Insurance’s presence at the forum not only reflected its efforts to keep pace with international trends but also highlighted the growing role of the Vietnamese insurance market in regional professional discussions.

Recent years have shown that claims management is facing a range of new demands. The frequency and severity of natural disasters continue to increase, while large-scale renewable energy, infrastructure and industrial projects are becoming more prevalent. At the same time, customer expectations regarding service speed and quality are constantly rising.

These developments require insurers not only to settle claims accurately and transparently but also to strengthen their ability to anticipate risks, identify emerging trends and proactively adapt to changing market conditions.

In Việt Nam, recent years have provided clear evidence of mounting pressure on claims operations.

Typhoon Yagi, together with various extreme weather events, caused significant damage to assets, infrastructure and business operations across many localities.

Shortly thereafter, a tropical depression and widespread severe flooding in late October 2025 further tested insurers’ capabilities in loss assessment, claims processing and customer support within a limited timeframe.

In such situations, claims capability is no longer measured solely by the amount of compensation paid. It is also assessed through the ability to respond quickly, organise timely loss assessments, coordinate effectively among stakeholders and ensure transparency throughout the claims-handling process.

“For PVI Insurance, claims management has long been recognised as one of the key pillars of our business operations," Thắng said.

“With a diversified portfolio spanning property and engineering, energy, marine, liability, motor and personal insurance, we continue to invest in process standardisation, workforce development and the application of technology to strengthen claims management.”

The digitalisation trend is also driving fundamental changes in this field.

Claims data is increasingly regarded as a strategic source of information, serving not only claims settlement purposes but also helping insurers identify emerging risk trends, improve underwriting practices, design products and formulate development strategies.

This is one reason why topics related to data, artificial intelligence and loss analytics attracted significant attention at this year’s Swiss Re APAC Claims Executive Dialogue.

PVI Insurance’s efforts to strengthen its claims management capabilities have been recognised at the Asia-Pacific level.

In 2025, the company became the first and only non-life insurer in Việt Nam to win two major categories simultaneously at the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence: 'General Insurer of the Year” and “Underwriting Initiative of the Year'.

Prior to that, the company was also honoured with the 'Claims Team of the Year – Vietnam' award, recognising its claims management capability and customer service quality.

These awards reflect not only operational performance and business scale but also regional market recognition of the company’s underwriting expertise, risk management practices and loss management capabilities in line with international standards.

As global risks continue to evolve in increasingly complex ways, claims management is becoming one of the defining factors of competitiveness for insurance companies.

Proactive participation in international professional forums, the adoption of advanced practices and the accelerated application of technology not only help insurers improve service quality but also contribute to raising standards across Việt Nam’s insurance market towards greater transparency, modernisation and sustainability. — VNS