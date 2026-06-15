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Phú Thọ establishes first three industrial clusters after provincial merger

June 15, 2026 - 17:07
New clusters will create fresh momentum for industrial development while marking the start of infrastructure investment projects aimed at improving the province’s investment climate and promoting modern, synchronised and sustainable industrial growth.
The industrial clusters receive establishment decisions. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Phú Thọ Province on Monday announced the establishment of three industrial clusters: Đầm Đuống Industrial Cluster in Đại Đồng Commune, Yên Phương Craft Village Industrial Cluster in Tam Hồng Commune and Sơn Lôi Industrial Cluster in Bình Nguyên and Bình Tuyền communes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trần Quang Tuấn, director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said these were the first industrial clusters established since the formation of the new Phú Thọ Province through the merger of Hòa Bình, Vĩnh Phúc and Phú Thọ provinces.

Tuấn said the new clusters would create fresh momentum for industrial development while marking the start of infrastructure investment projects aimed at improving the province’s investment climate and promoting modern, synchronised and sustainable industrial growth.

Under the province’s Industrial Cluster Development Plan for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2050, Phú Thọ is expected to develop 133 industrial clusters. So far, the provincial authorities have approved 66 clusters, gradually building a comprehensive infrastructure network to support socio-economic development.

“The establishment of these clusters is particularly significant as Phú Thọ enters a new development phase following the merger,” Tuấn said, adding that they are expected to attract investment, support the growth of key industries, manufacturing and processing sectors, and help relocate scattered production facilities with potential environmental risks into concentrated industrial zones.

At the event, the Department of Industry and Trade also announced the investors responsible for developing the clusters’ technical infrastructure. HSC Đại Đồng High-Tech Paper Joint Stock Company will develop Đầm Đuống Industrial Cluster, 18.9 Investment and Industrial Development Co., Ltd. will develop Yên Phương Craft Village Industrial Cluster, while Trí Đức Investment Group JSC will invest in Sơn Lôi Industrial Cluster.

Tuấn noted that the participation of these investors reflects confidence in the province’s business environment and will encourage continued administrative reforms and stronger support for enterprises. — VNS

Phu Tho industrial parks economic zones sustainable development

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