Three local investors assigned on Đà Nẵng FTZ development

ĐÀ NẴNG — Investment certificates for three functional areas, FTZ2, FTZ3 and FTZ4, were presented to three local infrastructure investors for projects covering a combined 910 hectares, with a total investment of VNĐ15 trillion (US$600 million).

The Đà Nẵng Special Economic Zone Authority (DSEZA), which oversees the Hi-Tech Park, IT Park, six industrial parks, four concentrated information technology zones and the Free Trade Zone, said that Sài Gòn-Đà Nẵng Investment Joint Stock Corporation has been assigned to develop the second functional area (FTZ2), while Phương Trang Group will invest in the third functional area (FTZ3). Thanh Bình Phú Mỹ Joint Stock Company will be responsible for infrastructure development in the fourth functional area (FTZ4).

The move is expected to provide a further boost to investment in the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone, following the groundbreaking of the fifth functional area (FTZ5) by Sun Group at the foot of Bà Nà Hills in August last year. The project carries an investment of VNĐ800 billion (US$32 million).

Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, said the Đà Nẵng FTZ would play a key role in driving economic growth, while also serving as a model for institutional innovation and a catalyst for the city’s integration into global manufacturing and logistics networks.

He said the Đà Nẵng FTZ, spanning 1,881 hectares and comprising seven functional areas dedicated to manufacturing, logistics, trade and services, digital technology, information technology and innovation, would be expanded southwards to create additional space for future development.

At the DSEZA Investment Connection & Business Partnership Series 2026, local industrial park infrastructure developer SDN Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore's YCH Group Pte Ltd to jointly study, operate and develop FTZ2, also known as Eagle FTZ.

According to DSEZA, Đà Nẵng is also seeking investors for three other functional areas: FTZ1, FTZ6 and FTZ7.

Earlier, local developer Hateco Group and the Netherlands-based APM Terminals B.V. broke ground on the Liên Chiểu deep-sea port project, a key logistics component of the Đà Nẵng FTZ.

Established in 2025, the Đà Nẵng FTZ has been positioned as a strategic link in global and Asia-Pacific supply chains.

The zone is envisioned as an international manufacturing and logistics hub, connected to Liên Chiểu Port, Đà Nẵng International Airport and the East-West Economic Corridor, helping drive the development of high-tech industries, innovation and digital transformation.

In an interview with Viet Nam News and Law, Vũ Quang Hùng, head of DSEZA, said the Đà Nẵng FTZ is expected to contribute 17.9 per cent to the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and create 127,000 jobs by 2040.

Đà Nẵng City has signed agreements with major domestic and international investors, including Terne Holdings Group, One Destination, BRG Group, Imex Pan Pacific, Newtechco Group and Sài Gòn-Đà Nẵng Investment JSC, for the development of infrastructure projects within the Đà Nẵng FTZ.

The Đà Nẵng FTZ will develop infrastructure linked to Liên Chiểu deep-sea port, the East-West Economic Corridor connecting Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Việt Nam, the Chu Lai seaport and airport system, the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, and a cluster of key industrial zones in Chu Lai.

Under Đà Nẵng City's Master Plan for 2030-50, the FTZ is expected to require total investment of VNĐ40 trillion (US$1.6 billion) to develop into a leading regional economic hub and a strategic growth driver for Việt Nam, alongside the city's planned international financial centre. — VNS