HCM City promotes drone ecosystem development to drive low-altitude economy

HCM CITY — HCM City is working to build a comprehensive unmanned aerial vehicle ecosystem to help develop the low-altitude economy by leveraging its strengths in science and technology and innovation, according to its Department of Science and Technology.

The low-altitude economy refers to economic activities conducted in airspace below 1,000 metres, involving UAVs, small aircraft, and helicopters, together with supporting control systems and air traffic management infrastructure.

It is widely regarded as an emerging sector capable of generating new services, industries and business models across the economy.

Speaking at a technology demonstration and networking event on Thursday, Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Trân, the department’s deputy director, said the value of UAVs lies in their ability to address practical challenges faced by businesses, governments, and citizens.

They could play an important role in land administration, environmental monitoring, construction management, disaster prevention, search and rescue operations, and the development of modern governance models based on spatial digital data, she said.

These practical applications are increasingly driving the growth of the low-altitude economy in Việt Nam, she said.

"HCM City has the potential to become the country's leading hub for UAV development and the low-altitude economy."

As Việt Nam's largest centre for science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, the city is home to an established ecosystem of technology companies, research institutes, universities, and innovation support organisations, she pointed out.

Following the expansion of its development space, HCM City now combines strengths in urban development, industry and services with high-tech agricultural zones, diverse ecosystems and varied geographical conditions.

“This provides an ideal environment for researching, testing and evaluating UAV applications across a wide range of sectors," Trân added.

Recognising the industry’s potential, the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee has issued Directive No. 10, while the People's Committee rolled out Plan No. 200 on the development of the low-altitude economy through 2030.

The documents outline key directions for promoting research, pilot projects, and the adoption of new technologies, with UAVs identified as a priority.

This year marks an important milestone, with HCM City launching a regulatory sandbox for UAV-based delivery services, Trân said.

In February, the city successfully conducted a cross-sea UAV delivery from Cần Giờ to Vũng Tàu.

Việt Nam's first unmanned postal delivery over the sea made HCM City the first in Southeast Asia to trial a UAV-based over-sea delivery model.

Trân added that UAVs could support smart logistics operations by shortening delivery times, reducing pressure on road transport networks, promoting green logistics, and unlocking the potential of low-altitude airspace.

Associate Professor Ngô Khánh Hiếu of the HCM City University of Technology said Việt Nam enjoys favourable conditions for developing its UAV ecosystem and low-altitude economy.

In recent years, the Government has introduced a series of policies that have laid the foundation for the sector.

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Training has encouraged technical universities to expand UAV-related academic programmes to meet a growing demand for skilled personnel.

According to Hiếu, the Government is also encouraging enterprises to master core technologies, establish testing zones and flight corridors for research activities, and prioritise UAV projects that address major national challenges, including disaster response, infrastructure inspection, and smart agriculture.

But Việt Nam's UAV ecosystem is fragmented.

Many enterprises continue to operate independently, and an integrated value chain spanning research, manufacturing and commercialisation has yet to emerge.

Infrastructure supporting the low-altitude economy also remains underdeveloped.

Flight operation centres, take-off and landing facilities, and urban airspace management systems are still in their nascent stages and require substantial investment and coordinated planning.

Another major challenge is the shortage of skilled human resources.

Demand for UAV applications is rising rapidly across multiple industries, but the supply of engineers, operators, and technology solutions remains limited.

Hiếu said UAVs should be viewed as enabling tools in the low-altitude economy rather than simply as technology products.

Businesses should focus on solving practical problems and creating value for customers rather than competing solely on hardware specifications, he warned.

He also called for the introduction of a regulatory sandbox mechanism for UAVs in HCM City, alongside stronger collaboration among government agencies, research institutions, and businesses in areas such as core technology development, safety certification, and commercialisation.

At the event, companies showcased a range of next-generation UAV solutions, including autonomous drone monitoring systems, drones integrated with soft robotics, smart factory management platforms combining IoT and unmanned technologies, 3D-printing applications for UAV manufacturing, and advanced camera payload technologies designed to enhance urban governance and intelligent security monitoring. — VNS