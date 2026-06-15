Do you think mermaids are really just a myth? In Bảo Sơn Paradise Park, fantasy comes to life as a team of performers dives beneath the surface, turning their passion for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers.
From international festival stages across Europe and Asia to one of Việt Nam’s biggest youth music celebrations, EDM producer Hoaprox is bringing his global experience and signature energy to the Thanh Xuân stage. The performance highlights the growing international reach of Vietnamese creative talent and a new generation of artists making their mark on the world.
Hundreds of participants joined a mass yoga performance in Hà Nội on June 14 as part of activities marking the International Day of Yoga falling on June 21, helping strengthen cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and India.
With its majestic landscapes and rich cultural heritage nurtured by 20 ethnic groups, the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu is developing sustainable tourism that places cultural preservation and community participation at its core.
At the entrance of the Yên Thái communal house in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm District, glossy and high-end silk products from Việt Nam’s craft villages are arranged with care, injecting a fresh, contemporary feel into an ancient setting.
Capitalising on its favourable climate, natural scenery and diverse ecosystem, Tam Đảo Commune in Phú Thọ Province is steadily unlocking its tourism potential through a green and sustainable development approach.