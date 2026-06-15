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Merpeople

June 15, 2026 - 18:01
Do you think mermaids are really just a myth? In Bảo Sơn Paradise Park, fantasy comes to life as a team of performers dives beneath the surface, turning their passion for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers.

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From global stages to Hà Nội's Thanh Xuân

From international festival stages across Europe and Asia to one of Việt Nam’s biggest youth music celebrations, EDM producer Hoaprox is bringing his global experience and signature energy to the Thanh Xuân stage. The performance highlights the growing international reach of Vietnamese creative talent and a new generation of artists making their mark on the world.

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