Hà Nội plans various art programmes during August Revolution, National Day celebrations

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s art institutions will stage a series of performances for residents in communes and wards across the capital to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

The programmes will feature songs and performances praising the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, highlighting the nation’s revolutionary struggle and the historical significance of the August Revolution and National Day. They will also showcase Thăng Long-Hà Nội’s rich cultural and heroic traditions, and the achievements of Việt Nam and Hà Nội during the process of renewal, integration and development.

On August 19 evening, six art programmes will take place simultaneously in different localities. The Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre will perform for residents of Ngọc Hồi Commune; the Hà Nội Circus and Variety Arts Theatre in Quang Minh Commune; the Hà Nội Chèo Theatre in Bình Minh Commune; the Hà Nội Cải Lương Theatre in Hát Môn Commune; and the Hà Nội Drama Theatre in Ba Vì Commune.

Meanwhile, the Thăng Long Theatre will stage a programme at the Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian space in Hai Bà Trưng Ward.

The programmes will feature various art forms, including chèo, cải lương, drama, water puppetry, circus, and song and dance, providing additional cultural and artistic activities for residents and visitors during the celebrations.

Performances will continue on September 1 and 2. On September 1, the Thăng Long Theatre will perform in Đan Phượng Commune, while the Hà Nội Circus and Variety Arts Theatre will perform for residents of Minh Châu Commune.

On September 2, more programmes will be held across the capital. The Hà Nội Chèo Theatre will perform at the Bà Kiệu Temple Flower Garden area in Hoàn Kiếm Ward; the Hà Nội Drama Theatre in Phúc Sơn Commune; the Hà Nội Cải Lương Theatre in Bát Tràng Commune; the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre in Đại Xuyên Commune; and the Hà Nội Culture and Library Centre in Hòa Lạc Commune.

The performances aim to bring professional arts closer to the public while creating a joyful and festive atmosphere during the country’s major national celebrations.

Through the activities, Hà Nội’s cultural sector will help promote and educate the public about revolutionary traditions, nurture patriotism, national pride and solidarity, and inspire aspirations to build a more prosperous country in the new era. VNA/VNS