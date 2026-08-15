Việt Nam, New Zealand open new avenue for strategic research cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Research institutions of Việt Nam and New Zealand have reached an agreement to promote more regular and substantive cooperation mechanisms, including a proposal to establish a Việt Nam Centre at the New Zealand Asia Institute (NZAI) under the University of Auckland.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting between a delegation from the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Central Council for Theoretical Studies, led by Dr Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, chairman of the council, and NZAI leaders headed by Associate Professor Antje Fiedler, the institute's director, during a state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm.

NZAI is a research institute under the University of Auckland focusing on New Zealand's engagement with Asia, while serving as a bridge among researchers, businesses and policymakers.

At the meeting, the two sides said the elevation of Việt Nam-New Zealand ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has created an important political foundation for deepening cooperation between their research and academic institutions.

NZAI leaders recognised Việt Nam's development achievements and growing role in the region and bilateral relations.

Exchanging views with New Zealand scholars, Thắng affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to deepening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with New Zealand and strengthening cooperation with South Pacific countries.

He said strategic research institutions such as the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, the Central Council for Theoretical Studies and NZAI should take a more proactive role in research, analysis and policy advice, thereby enhancing mutual understanding among the two countries' governments, business communities and people.

The two sides agreed that future cooperation should go beyond individual academic exchanges towards more institutionalised, regular and sustainable mechanisms.

They discussed potential areas including international trade, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, green development, renewable energy, circular economy and energy transition.

Việt Nam paid particular attention to New Zealand's experience in green development and renewable energy, according to Thắng. The two sides discussed the possibility of sharing experience in wind power, as well as addressing environmental, ecosystem, planning and policy issues in a coordinated manner.

Another focus of Việt Nam was the Vietnamese community in New Zealand. With around 15,000 people living, studying and working in the country, including many scientists, lecturers, experts and entrepreneurs, the Vietnamese community is regarded as an important resource capable of making greater contributions to the bilateral ties.

Under the proposal, the centre could be based at the University of Auckland but would not be limited to the university, instead drawing on a wider network of experts from research institutes and universities across New Zealand, including those in Auckland and Wellington.

The model is expected to provide a broader platform connecting scholars, research institutions and expert communities of the two countries, while supporting research on Việt Nam, Việt Nam-New Zealand relations, and economic, technological and development issues of shared interest. — VNA/VNS