GSK Vietnam, Thống Nhất Hospital partner to advance healthy ageing

HCM CITY — GSK Vietnam and Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen comprehensive healthcare for adults and older adults in Việt Nam.

The partnership addresses the nation's rapid demographic shift, evolving disease burdens, and the growing impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The collaboration aligns with Decision No. 1983/QĐ-BYT issued by the Ministry of Health on managing non-communicable disease (NCD) risk factors in the community.

It focuses on three primary pillars: integrating immunisation into standard care, expanding early access to innovative therapies, and building healthcare workforce capability.

The two sides will strengthen preventive care by incorporating vaccination into chronic disease management to lower infection risks and reduce severe complications in older adults.

They will enhance cooperation in high-unmet-need therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory diseases, and immunology.

The partnership will deliver continuing medical education (CME), professional exchanges, and medical practice updates to align clinical standards with international benchmarks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on August 13, Assoc. Prof. Lê Đình Thanh, director of Thống Nhất Hospital, said comprehensive healthcare should go beyond treatment to encompass prevention, long-term disease management, and improving quality of life.

“Our partnership with GSK Vietnam aims to further advance a sustainable care model by strengthening professional capabilities, improving access to innovative healthcare solutions and contributing to healthy ageing."

Dr. Phạm Thị Mỹ Liên, president of GSK Vietnam, said bringing together the science, technology and expertise of GSK and Thong Nhat Hospital could create meaningful value for public health.

“Through this MoU, we are honoured to partner with one of the Ministry of Health’s leading hospitals to strengthen preventive care, expand access to innovative therapies, and support Vietnamese healthcare professionals in keeping up to date with medical knowledge, strengthening clinical capabilities and advancing alignment with international medical standards."

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together.

Thống Nhất Hospital is a Grade I general hospital under the Ministry of Health responsible for healthcare, treatment, and rehabilitation across HCM City and the southern region.

The partnership reaffirms both parties' commitment to being trusted healthcare partners in Việt Nam, working together to elevate care quality, strengthen chronic disease management, and build long-term healthcare resilience. — VNS