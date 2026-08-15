Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders congratulate Republic of Korea on National Day

August 15, 2026 - 18:42
The Republic of Korea celebrates its 81st National Day on Saturday.
Cheonggye Stream located next to Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. — VNA/VNS File photo Trường Giang

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Saturday sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the RoK’s 81st National Day (August 15, 1945-2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent a congratulatory message to his South Korean counterpart Han Seong-sook, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent greetings to Speaker of the National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom