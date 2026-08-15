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International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament draws 16 teams

August 15, 2026 - 20:40
Teams from Việt Nam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan are competing in the event. Vietnam has fielded eight teams, including three national squads and five teams from Khánh Hòa, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Cần Thơ and An Giang.

Beach Volleyball

 

The International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament brings together 16 teams from seven countries competing in Lâm Đồng Privince. VNA/VNS Photo

 LÂM ĐỒNG — The 2026 International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament opened at NovaWorld Phan Thiết in Tiến Thành Ward, Lâm Đồng Province, on August 14, bringing together 16 teams from seven countries.

The tournament is part of Sports Festival 2026, jointly organised by the Việt Nam People’s Public Security Sports Association under the Ministry of Public Security, the Lâm Đồng provincial People’s Committee and NovaGroup.

Teams from Việt Nam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan are competing in the event. Vietnam has fielded eight teams, including three national squads and five teams from Khánh Hòa, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Cần Thơ and An Giang.

The teams are divided into four groups for a round-robin stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and finals. The tournament follows the International Volleyball Federation’s 2x2 rules.

Organisers said the event provided an important opportunity for Vietnamese and international teams to gain competitive experience and prepare for upcoming regional competitions, while promising intense action with the participation of strong beach volleyball teams from across Asia and beyond.

The tournament is a highlight of Sports Festival 2026 in Lâm Đồng, helping promote the province as a destination for major national and international sporting events and support the development of beach tourism linked to sports.

The opening day featured an exciting clash between Thailand and Singapore, drawing tourists and beach volleyball fans to NovaWorld Phan Thiết.

The tournament runs through August 16, with prizes to be awarded to the top four teams. — VNS

beach volleyball national championship Thanh Hoa

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