Đà Nẵng tourism website records over 1.1 million interactions following Russian-market campaign

HCM CITY — The Danang Fantasticity website, the official tourism portal of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recorded more than 1.1 million interactions and 424,000 page views within four weeks of launching a digital campaign targeting Russian-speaking travelers, with Russia emerging as the platform's largest source of users.

The platform provides destination updates, attractions, festivals and events, accommodation, dining, shopping, travel essentials and visitor information for travelers planning trips to the central coastal city.

In May 2026, the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Center partnered with Yandex Ads to increase the city's visibility among Russian-speaking travelers and direct them to official tourism information channels.

The campaign generated strong engagement in its first month. The website recorded more than 1.1 million events and 424,000 page views in May, while Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, accounted for more than half of total traffic. Russia alone represented 52 per cent of active users, while Russian became one of the most frequently accessed languages on the portal.

“Russia and the CIS are strategic markets in Đà Nẵng’s strategy to expand its international visitor base,” said Nguyễn Thị Hoài An, Deputy Director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“As travelers increasingly seek information and plan their journeys via digital platforms, intensifying communication efforts in native languages is essential. This approach not only enhances access to official destination insights but also significantly elevates the brand awareness of Đà Nẵng tourism on the global stage," she said.

Alongside promotional activities, Đà Nẵng has been strengthening its appeal to Russian and CIS travelers by positioning itself as a safe, modern and diverse destination. The city offers a wide range of tourism experiences, from beach resorts, golf and entertainment to wellness services, cuisine and cultural activities, while also serving as a gateway to UNESCO World Heritage sites and other renowned destinations across central Việt Nam.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the Russian market is experiencing a strong post-pandemic recovery. In the first five months of 2026, Việt Nam welcomed 862,110 Russian-speaking visitors, including 617,851 arrivals from Russia, up 194 per cent year-on-year.

Đà Nẵng has captured a significant share of this growth, welcoming more than 180,000 visitors from Russia and the CIS during the same period, accounting for around 4 per cent of the city's total international arrivals.

In addition to maintaining charter flights from Russia and CIS countries between April and October 2026, Đà Nẵng welcomed its first direct charter flight from Moscow on April 23. The expansion of air connectivity, combined with promotional programmes supporting new routes, is expected to further strengthen the city's profile in the Russian and CIS markets and attract more visitors from the region.

According to Yandex Ads, online searches for “Da Nang” by users in Russia and the CIS increased by 201 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a year earlier, reflecting growing destination awareness during the travel-planning stage.

As Đà Nẵng targets 19.5 million visitors in 2026, including 8.7 million international arrivals, Russia and the CIS have been identified as high-potential growth markets.

Moving forward, the city will step up digital marketing efforts, expand localised communications and strengthen partnerships with airlines, travel companies, technology platforms and international media organisations. Through these initiatives, Đà Nẵng aims to attract more international visitors, support sustainable tourism growth and further enhance its competitiveness as a global destination. — OVN/VNS