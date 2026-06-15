From global stages to Hà Nội's Thanh Xuân

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of young music lovers are expected to gather at Hà Nội’s Mỹ Đình F1 Racetrack on June 27 for the Thanh Xuân concert, where electronic music producer and DJ Hoaprox will deliver a specially curated set blending contemporary EDM with melodies inspired by the traditions and spirit of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

Organised by Tiền Phong newspaper to celebrate the anniversary of the union’s founding, the concert will bring together a lineup of popular Vietnamese artists for an evening dedicated to youth, creativity and community spirit.

Among the most anticipated performers is Hoaprox, who will take the stage alongside MC Hype ToRich in a performance designed exclusively for the event.

For the producer, the concert represents more than another festival appearance.

“Performing at Thanh Xuân is both exciting and meaningful,” Hoaprox said. “It is an honour to contribute to such a special celebration. I look forward to sharing my music with the audience and creating unforgettable moments together.”

He revealed that his set will combine the energy of electronic dance music with reimagined versions of songs associated with the Youth Union, creating a performance that is both contemporary and rooted in tradition.

“I want the audience to feel the power and excitement of EDM while also connecting with melodies that reflect the spirit and pride of young generations,” he said.

From local talent to global recognition

While many Vietnamese audiences first discovered Hoaprox through television and mainstream music collaborations, the producer has quietly built a reputation that extends far beyond the domestic market.

Born in 1997, he first attracted widespread attention at the age of 19, when he won the third season of The Remix alongside singer Bảo Thy and songwriter Nguyễn Phúc Thiện.

His breakthrough came with Ngẫu Hứng (Improvisation), a track that would later become one of the most successful Vietnamese electronic music productions ever released.

The song achieved extraordinary popularity on Chinese social media platform Douyin, accumulating more than three billion streams and becoming a familiar soundtrack for countless user-generated videos.

Its success was so significant that many listeners in China assumed the music had been created by a local producer. Hoaprox later clarified that the track was entirely the work of a Vietnamese artist, turning the song into a source of national pride for EDM fans at home.

Building on that momentum, he expanded his international collaborations and attracted attention from some of the genre’s most recognised names.

A notable milestone came through his partnership with Norwegian producer K-391, known for the global hit Ignite, which has accumulated hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and billions of streams across platforms.

Their collaboration on Die Alone, featuring Nick Strand, further elevated Hoaprox’s profile in the international electronic music community.

Songwriter Châu Đăng Khoa once recalled his surprise when friends in China repeatedly asked whether he knew Hoaprox, illustrating how widely the Vietnamese producer’s music had travelled beyond national borders.

As Việt Nam seeks to strengthen its cultural and creative industries under the vision set out in the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW, artists like Hoaprox represent a new generation of cultural ambassadors. Their success shows that Vietnamese creativity can travel far beyond national borders, connecting with global audiences through digital platforms, international collaborations and innovative artistic expression.

From festival stages in Europe and Asia to billions of streams on social media platforms, Hoaprox’s career highlights the opportunities emerging for Vietnamese creators in an increasingly interconnected cultural landscape. His appearance at Thanh Xuân thus carries significance beyond entertainment, reflecting the aspirations of a generation determined to bring Vietnamese talent to the world.

Staying true to EDM

As electronic dance music has evolved and fragmented in recent years, Hoaprox has remained committed to the genre that launched his career.

Rather than focusing on short-form viral trends, he has concentrated on developing massive live performances suitable for festivals, countdown celebrations and arena-sized concerts.

He has appeared at major New Year countdown events on Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street in HCM City and performed at HOZO Festival, one of the country's largest contemporary music events. His growing reputation has also led to invitations to perform across Asia and beyond, including appearances in Europe, Japan, Singapore and China.

That international experience will now be brought back to a home audience at Thanh Xuân.

Armed with little more than a USB drive, headphones and a DJ console, Hoaprox plans to weave together dozens of songs across different genres, including some of his best-known hits and newly arranged material created specifically for the concert.

The result, he hopes, will be a performance that captures the excitement of electronic music while celebrating the energy, ambition and optimism of Việt Nam’s younger generations.

As the countdown begins to Thanh Xuân, audiences can expect a show that not only showcases one of Việt Nam’s most successful EDM exports, but also reflects the growing confidence of a creative industry increasingly capable of reaching the world stage. — VNS