Timing of election results announcement

HÀ NỘI — The National Election Council, based on the minutes summarising the nationwide election, will announce the election results and the list of elected National Assembly (NA) deputies no later than March 25.

It’s also the timing to announce the elected members of People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

Provincial- and city-level election committees, based on reports summarising the election, will announce the election results and the list of elected provincial-level People's Council deputies by March 25 (or 10 days after election day).

Ward-, commune-, and special zone-level election committees will also declare the election results and the list of elected commune-level people's council deputies no later than March 25, or 10 days after election day. — VNS