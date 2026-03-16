Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Timing of election results announcement

March 16, 2026 - 07:47
The election results and the list of elected provincial-level people's council deputies will be announced by March 25.
Ethnic girls in their traditional clothes cast their ballots in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI — The National Election Council, based on the minutes summarising the nationwide election, will announce the election results and the list of elected National Assembly (NA) deputies no later than March 25.

It’s also the timing to announce the elected members of People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

Provincial- and city-level election committees, based on reports summarising the election, will announce the election results and the list of elected provincial-level People's Council deputies by March 25 (or 10 days after election day).

Ward-, commune-, and special zone-level election committees will also declare the election results and the list of elected commune-level people's council deputies no later than March 25, or 10 days after election day. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA election ushers Việt Nam into new era of rise: Italian expert

NA and people’s council deputies must have strong political and moral qualities, professional competence, proven execution ability and a genuine commitment to public service. They must therefore serve as exemplary figures of integrity, responsibility and dedication to national interests and citizens’ well-being.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom