Voter turnout exceeds 80 per cent nationwide by mid-afternoon

HÀ NỘI — As of 14.15pm on Sunday, a total of 61.76 million voters nationwide had cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure, accounting for 80.63 per cent of the total electorate, said Tạ Thị Yên, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Election Council.

The figure was drawn from rapid reports submitted by 34 provinces and cities across the country.

Many localities have recorded high voter turnout, particularly several northern mountainous provinces such as Lào Cai, Điện Biên, Lai Châu, and Tuyên Quang. Other localities, including Hà Tĩnh, Đà Nẵng, Lạng Sơn, Nghệ An, and Thái Nguyên have also reported a rate of more than 90 per cent.

Notably, 380 communes, wards and polling areas had completed voting with 100 per cent voter turnout, including units of the armed forces and several mountainous localities.

According to Yên, the high participation rate demonstrates voters’ strong sense of responsibility in exercising their civic rights and duties. It also reflects the vibrant and urgent atmosphere of election day nationwide, highlighting the people’s role as masters of the country, she added.

According to reports from Vietnam News Agency correspondents in localities, voters have enthusiastically cast their ballots across the country, exercising their rights and responsibilities as citizens. In this positive atmosphere, many voters have expressed trust in the capacity and qualities of candidates for the election.

In the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp, the provincial Election Committee and election committees at the commune and ward levels have directed relevant subcommittees to create favourable conditions for voters facing difficulties or health issues so that they can fully exercise their voting rights.

Huỳnh Thị Ngọc Huệ, chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Long Bình Commune, said that following the merger, the commune’s area has become much larger, prompting local authorities to organise 22 constituencies with 252 polling stations to serve 22,618 voters.

Youth union members, grassroots civil defence forces and hamlet leaders have reviewed and identified old or infirm voters and those with mobility difficulties to bring mobile ballot boxes to their homes, enabling them to cast their ballots. — VNA/VNS