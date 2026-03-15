Election Day is a true national festival: NA Vice Chairwoman

HÀ NỘI — The Election Day is truly a national celebration amid the vibrant atmosphere from people's enthusiasm and festive decorations, said Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) and member of the National Election Council (NEC) Nguyễn Thị Thanh.

Talking to the press at the NEC Office, Thanh said that at exactly 7am on Sunday, polling stations nationwide officially opened. Many locations commenced as early as 5am.

Specifically, central Gia Lai and southern Tây Ninh provinces saw early starts in many places, including over 1,000 polling stations in Gia Lai opening their doors at 5am.

The opening ceremonies were conducted with solemnity, safety, and strict adherence to protocol, reflecting the spirit of a "national festival", she noted, affirming that the opening procedures seriously followed the NEC guidelines, from the briefing on voting rules to the inspection of ballot boxes.

Thanh cited local authorities as reporting that by 10am, nine provinces had posted a turnout rate of over 50 per cent, including the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai nearing 70 per cent, while many areas had exceeded 40 per cent.

Nationwide, the average turnout had reached 40 per cent by around 10am, statistics showed.

She said incumbent and former Party and State leaders, along with local officials, have cast ballots at their respective constituencies.

The NA Vice Chairwoman shared that she was deeply moved when learning of Dương Thị Sáo, a 109-year-old voter in Mỹ Thủy Commune, Quảng Trị Province, participating in the election opening ceremony and casting the first ballot alongside local leaders.

This was certainly an unforgettable day for young voters, she said, especially who are casting their votes for the first time as they turn 18. Exercising their civic duty on such a significant national day is a beautiful milestone, said Thanh.

Despite rain across the northern region on Saturday afternoon, the weather today is favourable for people to head to polling stations, making March 15, 2026 a true "national festival" and a memorable day for all Vietnamese citizens. — VNA/VNS