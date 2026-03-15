Voters place hopes in deputies to guide Việt Nam’s next chapter

Nguyễn Hằng and Lê Việt Dũng

HÀ NỘI — With anticipation in the air as polling stations opened across the capital on Sunday morning, voters arrived early to cast their ballots in elections they hope will help shape Việt Nam’s continued development and progress.

Nguyễn Thị Mai, 38, a resident of Hoàng Mai Ward, arrived early at Polling Station No. 37 at 7am on Sunday morning in Hà Nội.

Mai said that although she had voted many times before, she still felt a sense of anticipation on the occasion: the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure.

She hopes that those elected will contribute their voices to the country’s development, particularly in health care and education, two sectors she believes are crucial to national progress.

Like Mai, millions of voters in Hà Nội and across the country headed to the polls on Sunday with high expectations.

Many expressed hope that the elected representatives would dedicate themselves to advancing the nation’s development and guiding Việt Nam confidently enter into a new era of nation's rise, a goal outlined at the country’s 14th National Party Congress.

At Polling Station No. 7, Nguyễn Thị Lộc, 88, a long-time resident of Hai Bà Trưng Ward in Hà Nội and a Party member of 60 years, left her home at 6.30am on Sunday morning to cast her ballot.

Lộc said the country had become far more prosperous and developed than it was three decades ago, attributing that progress to policies implemented by the Party and the State.

In the elections, she said she hopes “the elected representatives will continue to speak for the people and act in the interests of the people, helping the country grow stronger and more prosperous while ensuring citizens enjoy increasingly secure and happy lives.”

She said that each election provides an opportunity for citizens to exercise their democratic rights by directly choosing representatives who reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

The election is particularly meaningful as it takes place while the country continues to pursue reforms and refine the organisation of a two-tier local government model.

At Polling Station No. 17 in Hà Nội’s Yên Hòa Ward, Đoàn Đình Nhân, 83, said voting had been part of his life for decades.

He joined the army at 19 and was demobilised three years later after being wounded during wartime.

“Since then I’ve taken part in every election in my locality,” he said.

Nhân said he was encouraged by the mood at the polling station on Sunday morning.

“Everyone seemed cheerful and enthusiastic when they arrived to vote. That positivity made me feel very energised,” he added.

When selecting candidates, he said he looked for competence and dedication, qualities he believed could be assessed through their action programmes and past work.

“I hope that those elected will fulfil their responsibilities and carry out the commitments they made to the people,” he said.

Nguyễn Thị Thảo, 59, who moved to Hà Nội for work several years ago, said that Sunday, March 15, marked the second time she had voted in the capital. Previously, she had cast her ballot in her hometown in the northern province of Thanh Hóa.

Holding a ballot paper, she said, carried a strong sense of responsibility.

“When I vote for someone with the ability and moral character to take on the country’s affairs, I feel I have fulfilled my duty as a citizen,” she said.

Her son accompanied her to the polling station on Sunday morning.

“I always encourage him to work hard and take part in community activities,” Thảo said.

“I hope that one day, when he has the necessary ability and credibility, he might become a candidate himself.”

First ballots for young voters

Trần Thanh Hằng, a student at Hà Nội-based University of Technology and Management, said it is the first time she has voted.

Before heading to the polling station, she spent time carefully reviewing information about the candidates displayed at the polling area as well as on official information channels.

“I feel very happy and excited. This is the first time I have exercised my rights as a citizen, so I want to make my choice carefully and learn thoroughly about the candidates so that my vote truly has meaning and contributes to the development of society and the country,” she said.

“For me, voting is not only a memorable experience but also an opportunity to demonstrate my responsibility to the country.”

Kim Thăng Long, a 21-year-old law student, said the experience felt both new and meaningful.

“This is the first time I’ve voted, and I feel very proud. Voting is both a right and a responsibility of citizens,” he said.

Before election day, Long said he had researched the candidates by reading news reports and searching online for information about their backgrounds and experience.

“I looked at their education background, professional fields and action programmes,” he said, adding that he tended to favour candidates working in law or education.

Thorough preparations

At Polling Station No. 17 in Yên Hòa Ward, red flags and election banners lined the streets as residents steadily arrived from early morning.

Election officials said turnout had been brisk within hours of the polls opening.

By 9am, nearly half of the 1,808 registered voters assigned to the station had already cast their ballots, according to Vũ Ngọc Hiên, head of the local election team.

“The atmosphere has been very lively,” Hiên said on Sunday morning.

“People came to vote in large numbers right after the polls opened at 7am. At the current pace, we expect voting here to finish before 7pm.”

Like many polling stations across the country, the site used QR codes allowing voters to access candidates’ biographies and policy programmes on their phones, a measure officials say helps make candidate information easier to access.

Hiên said mobile ballot boxes had also been prepared for residents unable to travel to the polling station because of illness, old age or other circumstances.

“In those cases, members of the election team bring a mobile ballot box to their homes so they can still cast their votes,” he said.

At Polling Station No. 12 in Hà Nội’s Đống Đa Ward, Vũ Thu Trang, 43, said the preparation and organisation had been carried out with great care.

She was warmly received and guided step by step from the moment she entered the polling station gate to the process of casting her ballot.

“The atmosphere has been joyful and festive. People of all ages are smiling and enthusiastic. Today truly feels like a great national celebration,” Trang said.

At Polling Station No. 37 in Hoàng Mai Ward, election staff were present early in the morning to assist voters.

They guided residents through each step, from collecting ballot papers and reviewing the candidate list to correctly marking and submitting their ballots.

Hoàng Công Huân, a member of the station's election team, said the local team was making every effort to ensure the success of the important national event.

For the 2026-31 term, Hà Nội continues to have the largest number of National Assembly deputies and provincial-level People’s Council representatives in the country.

The city has 54 candidates competing for 32 seats in the 16th National Assembly.

At the same time, the capital has 205 candidates running for 125 seats in the 17th Hà Nội People’s Council.

More than six million voters in Hà Nội are eligible to cast their ballots in the election. — VNS