High voter turnout reported nationwide by 9am: NEC official

HÀ NỘI — As of 9am on March 15, quick reports from localities showed that voters had enthusiastically participated in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure right from the opening hours, with turnout progressing positively.

The information was released by Tạ Thị Yến, deputy chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Election Council (NEC).

Yến said, in mountainous, remote and disadvantaged areas, ethnic minority voters gathered early at polling stations, affirming the election as a true nationwide festival of the great national unity bloc.

Many polling stations recorded high turnout in the early hours, including active participation by elderly voters, such as 102-year-old Lê Thị Nhật at polling station No. 2 of polling area No. 12 in Trung Thành Commune, Hải Phòng City. Youths, workers, labourers, ethnic minority voters and many first-time voters also joined the voting process with a strong sense of responsibility.

Yến noted that images from polling stations at the opening hours were vivid and meaningful, reflecting the continuity of the country’s political life – from generations long devoted to the nation to younger generations who will carry forward the task of consolidating and developing the political system.

By 9am, the voter turnout rates were reported at 41.23 per cent in Hà Tĩnh, 28.75 per cent in Vĩnh Long, 26.13 per cent in Cà Mau and 22.41 per cent in Tây Ninh.

Some localities recorded particularly high turnout, including Bạch Long Vĩ Special Zone (Hải Phòng) with 100 per cent, Phú Nhuận Commune (Đà Nẵng) 55.1per cent, An Lạc Commune (Bắc Ninh) 70.91 per cent, and Long Quảng Commune (Huế) 77.38 per cent.

Across the country, polling stations have been arranged at convenient locations, ensuring adequate space, safety and favourable conditions for voters. Polling areas have been organised logically for voter identification, ballot issuance, voting, ballot casting and counting, while main and auxiliary ballot boxes, official seals and “voted” stamps were prepared in accordance with regulations.

Polling stations are decorated solemnly and in line with regulations, with national flags, banners and slogans promoting the election. Voter lists and candidate profiles were publicly displayed to help voters review information before casting their ballots.

Preparations were carried out comprehensively to create a festive atmosphere, ensuring Election Day truly became a nationwide celebration. Election organisations across the country were operating smoothly and ready to ensure the election was conducted democratically, lawfully, safely and conveniently for voters.

At the remaining two polling stations in Trường Sa Special Zone of Khánh Hòa Province, the election ceremonies were held simultaneously at 6:15am on March 15 in a solemn and emotional atmosphere. Amid the sound of waves, officers, soldiers and fishermen gathered early to exercise their civic rights and choose qualified representatives to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

At polling station No. 14 in Trường Sa and polling station No. 1 at the hall of Brigade 146, voters arrived early. They expressed hope that elected representatives will fulfil their commitments, convey voters’ opinions to the National Assembly and help improve policies in line with reality, while supporting the development of Khánh Hòa and strengthening national defence and the protection of maritime sovereignty.

In Sìn Thầu Commune of Điện Biên Province, located in the mountainous westernmost region of the country and home to the sacred tri-border marker, ethnic groups such as the Hà Nhì, Mông, Thái and Kinh gathered early at polling stations to exercise their civic rights and responsibilities. Under the national flag flying over A Pa Chải in the Northwest, Election Day truly became a celebration of trust, unity and responsibility toward the nation.

From early morning, villagers from Tả Kố Khừ, Tá Miếu, Cà Là Pá and Pờ Lù Khồ arrived at polling stations in colourful traditional costumes, holding voter cards and sharing a joyful atmosphere. At 6:30am, the election ceremony was formally held amid a festive setting.

In Hưng Hội Commune, home to the largest Khmer community in southernmost Cà Mau Province, the election took place in a vibrant and solemn atmosphere. Roads leading to villages and polling stations were decorated with flags and banners, while voters eagerly exercised their civic rights and expressed their hopes for the new term.

Similarly, in Hải Nam residential quarter of Quy Nhơn Đông Ward, Gia Lai Province, fishermen operating in offshore fishing grounds arranged their schedules early to return and cast their votes, while those fishing near shore brought their boats back earlier than usual.

In this election, nearly 79 million voters nationwide are exercising their rights and obligations. The event is a major political occasion held shortly after the 14th National Party Congress, translating the Party’s resolutions into practice, particularly in personnel work, while enabling voters to select capable representatives to the National Assembly and people’s councils for the new term.

The election also takes place as Việt Nam marks 40 years of “Đổi mới” (Renewal), with historic achievements across all fields of social life, and the country has implemented reforms to streamline the political system, reorganised administrative boundaries and operated a two-tier local government model aimed at improving efficiency and effectiveness as the nation enters a new era of development.

According to the NEC, from 864 candidates, voters will elect 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly (an average of 1.73 candidates per seat). At the provincial level, 4,217 candidates will compete for 2,552 seats on people’s councils (1.65 candidates per seat), while at the commune level, 120,873 candidates will compete for 72,611 seats (1.66 candidates per seat), in accordance with the law.

Under regulations, voting for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term will conclude at 19pm the same day, except in special cases where voting may be extended but not beyond 9pm. — VNA/VNS