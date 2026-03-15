Over 9.6 million HCM City voters from all walks of lives cast their ballots

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​HCM CITY — Over 9.6 million voters in HCM City cast their ballots for the 16th National Assembly and the people's councils across different levels (2026-31 term) on the morning of March 15.

Since early morning, voting sites around the city have been decorated with banners and flags, as well as boards detailing each candidate's profiles.

​At 7am, voters and officials carried out the flag salute ceremony and sang the national anthem, signaling the start of the voting process.

​Public servants and local youth force offered instructions to the voters, ensuring that the process were carried out in an orderly fashion.

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​Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, a resident in Hiệp Bình Ward, told Việt Nam News: "Today is actually my first time voting, it's an exciting experience being able to vote for the candidates that my family trusts. As a young person, being able to vote demonstrates the freedom and democracy of Vietnamese citizens."

People's Artist Đặng Thụy Mỹ Uyên, director of 5B Small Theatre in HCM City, said that she gave her staff and actors days off so they can travel back to their hometowns for the election day, as citizens who have the right to vote.

Election teams were also dispatched to the Military Hospital 175 and other areas around the city, ensuring that everyone gets to cast their vote.

​Under the election plan, HCM City is divided into 13 National Assembly election constituencies to elect 38 deputies from among 64 candidates.

There are also 42 constituencies in the HCM City People’s Council elections. 125 deputies will be elected from 208 candidates.

At the commune level, the city has 1,306 constituencies which will elect 4,236 deputies to commune-level people’s councils. — VNS