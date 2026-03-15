Over 9.6 million HCM City voters from all walks of lives cast their ballots

|Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, casts his vote in Nhiêu Lộc Ward. — VNA/VNS Photo
HCM CITY — Over 9.6 million voters in HCM City cast their ballots for the 16th National Assembly and the people's councils across different levels (2026-31 term) on the morning of March 15.
Since early morning, voting sites around the city have been decorated with banners and flags, as well as boards detailing each candidate's profiles.
|A voting site at the Sunwah Galleria building in Thạnh Mỹ Tây Ward. — VNS Photo Việt Dũng
|A voting site was set up in a small alleyway in Gò Vấp Ward. — VNS Photo Huyền Trang
At 7am, voters and officials carried out the flag salute ceremony and sang the national anthem, signaling the start of the voting process.
|Voters and officials at Hiệp Bình Ward sing the national anthem. — VNS Photo Việt Dũng
Public servants and local youth force offered instructions to the voters, ensuring that the process were carried out in an orderly fashion.
|A mother carrying a baby receives instruction from a staff. — VNS Photo Việt Dũng
|Nguyễn Lương Thịnh in Hiệp Bình Ward said that he expects new energy in the city's leadership. This election has been smoother and more convinient for senior citizens like himself compared to other years. — VNS Photo Việt Dũng
Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, a resident in Hiệp Bình Ward, told Việt Nam News: "Today is actually my first time voting, it's an exciting experience being able to vote for the candidates that my family trusts. As a young person, being able to vote demonstrates the freedom and democracy of Vietnamese citizens."
|Voters in HCM City’s Bến Thành Ward exercise their voting rights by choosing qualified representatives for the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
People's Artist Đặng Thụy Mỹ Uyên, director of 5B Small Theatre in HCM City, said that she gave her staff and actors days off so they can travel back to their hometowns for the election day, as citizens who have the right to vote.
|People's Artist Đặng Thụy Mỹ Uyên, director of 5B Small Theatre in HCM CIty, casts her ballot. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
Election teams were also dispatched to the Military Hospital 175 and other areas around the city, ensuring that everyone gets to cast their vote.
|A patient at the Military Hospital 175 place his vote in a mobile ballot box. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A disabled veteran receives help with moving about at a voting site. — VNA/VNS Photo
Under the election plan, HCM City is divided into 13 National Assembly election constituencies to elect 38 deputies from among 64 candidates.
There are also 42 constituencies in the HCM City People’s Council elections. 125 deputies will be elected from 208 candidates.
At the commune level, the city has 1,306 constituencies which will elect 4,236 deputies to commune-level people’s councils. — VNS