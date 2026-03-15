Voters in Trường Sa special zone join nationwide election day

KHÁNH HÒA — Officers, soldiers and fishermen in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Zone of Khánh Hòa Province joined voters nationwide on March 15 to cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

At polling station No.14 in Trường Sa and polling station No.01 at the hall of Brigade 146, soldiers and fishermen proceeded to vote after receiving guidance on voting procedures from the election team.

With ballots in hand, voters in the Trường Sa Special Zone expressed their expectation that newly elected deputies will fulfil commitments made in their action programmes, bring voters’ concerns to the NA, and contribute to aligning policies and laws to practical needs.

They also voiced hopes that the elected representatives will support efforts to develop Khánh Hòa into a centrally governed city, while prioritising the strengthening of national defence, safeguarding the country’s maritime sovereignty, and assisting fishermen operating in the Trường Sa fishing grounds.

At polling station No.01, young voter Trần Trung Hậu from Brigade 146 said casting a ballot not only reflects personal maturity and civic responsibility but also represents trust in elected deputies who will speak on behalf of voters on issues related to national development in the new era.

Viewing the election as a key political task, the command of Trường Sa Island has implemented a range of coordinated measures to ensure smooth organisation. Preparations were conducted systematically, including reviewing population records, posting voter lists, ensuring security and maintaining close coordination with local authorities.

Notably, the election team at polling station No.14 has incorporated communication on the Election Law into regular political briefings, helping soldiers better understand the criteria for candidates and make informed choices.

Earlier, to enable officers, soldiers, residents and fishermen working at sea to fully exercise their civic rights, 20 of the 22 polling stations in the Trường Sa Special Zone completed early voting on March 8.

Across Khánh Hòa Province, about 1.6 million voters from 65 communes, wards and special zone are expected to cast ballots on March 15.

In preparation for the election, the province established four election committees for NA deputies, 19 committees for provincial People’s Council deputies and 387 others for commune-level People’s Council deputies, while approving 1,123 polling areas corresponding to 1,123 election teams.

Voters in Khánh Hòa will elect 12 deputies to the 16th NA from a list of 20 candidates; 67 deputies to the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–31 term from 108 candidates; and 1,392 deputies to commune- and ward-level people’s councils from 2,317 candidates. — VNA/VNS