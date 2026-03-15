The choice that heralds a new tenure

HÀ NỘI — Today, March 15, nearly 79 million voters across Việt Nam – from mountainous regions to the plains, as well as from border areas to remote islands – are heading to the polls to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure.

This "national festival" serves as a direct and vivid demonstration of the people's right to mastery. The election takes place in a new context characterised by significant reforms, particularly the widespread application of digital technology, expected to select truly exemplary representatives worthy of the public's trust.

The election comes at a pivotal moment. To enter a new era of wealthy people and a strong nation that stands comparison with global powers, the country is pushing forward a comprehensive and synchronous renewal process. The administration apparatus has been restructured under a new model while higher and more concrete requirements are set to achieve the goal of fast and sustainable development. Therefore, each ballot cast today is not merely a personal choice but an illustration of expectations from the people for the state apparatus in the new term.

The paramount significance of Election Day lies in upholding the people's right to mastery. Through the ballot, citizens select those who will represent them in handling national and public affairs. Choosing "the right representatives" – deputies with integrity, talent, vision, and the courage to act and take responsibility – will enhance the operational quality of the NA and people’s councils, ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of the state apparatus over the next five years.

This election features distinct characteristics. The administrative merger of several provinces and cities, alongside the implementation of the two-level local administration model, has introduced new tasks for election organisers.

Emphasising this, Chairman of the NA and the National Election Council Trần Thanh Mẫn called for a thorough review of specific voter groups to ensure no citizen is disenfranchised. He stressed the need for "utmost caution in the smallest details to avoid minor errors leading to major problems," noting that this is not only a technical requirement but also a political one reflecting the absolute respect for the people's right to mastery.

A hallmark of this election is the synchronised digital transformation from the central to the local levels for the first time. The compilation and management of voter lists, candidate profiles, and progress reports are integrated into digital platforms linked to the National Resident Database and the VNeID application.

To date, commune-level units have utilised voter listing software (excluding Hoàn Sa special zone) to manage nearly 79 million eligible voters. Digitalisation not only ensures accuracy and transparency but also helps modernise national governance for the benefit of the electorate.

Ensuring both the quantity and quality of deputies remains a top priority. Under the Politburo’s orientation, the 16th NA is expected to comprise 145 full-time deputies at the central level and 55 at the local level. Among the 864 official candidates, including five self-nominated individuals, voters in 182 constituencies will select 500 NA deputies. The candidate structure has been meticulously prepared to ensure proportional representation for women, ethnic minority people, young delegates, intellectuals, scientists, artists, workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs. This reflects a commitment to a NA that embodies the great national solidarity.

Today’s election also marks the beginning of the state apparatus perfection for the new term. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm affirmed that a successful election will create a vital starting point for building a robust state apparatus, providing a firm socio-political foundation to realise the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

This is the great trust and heavy responsibility placed upon every voter as they hold their ballots today!

March 15, 2026, is therefore more than just a date; it is a profound socio-political milestone. With the collective wisdom of the electorate and a transparent and law-abiding organisational process, there is firm confidence that the election will be a resounding success, meeting the requirements of national construction and safeguarding in the new era. — VNA/VNS