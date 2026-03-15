Early voting begins in Đồng Tháp province’s islet commune

ĐỒNG THÁP — At 5am on Sunday, polling stations across Tân Phú Đông islet commune in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp simultaneously opened, ensuring a solemn atmosphere and compliance with the regulations and guidance of the National Election Council and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the opening ceremony, voters in the commune began casting their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Tân Phú Đông commune currently has 17,671 voters, including 17,458 permanent residents and one temporary resident voter. To facilitate voting, the locality established five constituencies with 14 polling teams located at several hamlet offices and schools across the commune. The commune People’s Committee also formed 14 security and order teams, each consisting of 6-7 members, stationed at the 14 polling areas to promptly assist voters during the election process.

Lê Thanh Đằng, Chairman of the commune People’s Committee, said that before and during election day, communication and public awareness campaigns have been intensified to create a positive atmosphere so that the election would truly become a nationwide festival.

Main roads, central areas, and routes leading to polling stations were decorated with flags, panels, posters, banners, and slogans, while polling stations were arranged in a solemn and proper manner in accordance with regulations.

Local political security and social order remain stable, and voters are enthusiastically participating in the voting process. Police, military, border guard, and militia forces are on duty to ensure safety at polling stations. — VNA/VNS