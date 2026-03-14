Việt Nam, China eye deeper comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, Minister of National Defence Dong Jun, will visit Việt Nam from March 15–17 to attend the first ministerial-level strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security between the two countries known as the “3+3” dialogue.

During his stay, Wang will co-chair the 17th meeting of the Việt Nam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Hoài Trung, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Speaking to the media in Beijing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China and Việt Nam are friendly socialist neighbours that are working together to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Under the direct guidance of the two countries’ top Party and State leaders, China and Việt Nam have established the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism covering diplomacy, national defence and public security, Guo stressed, adding that this is the first “3+3” mechanism established by either side worldwide, reflecting the strategic nature and importance of bilateral relations.

Guo noted that after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) in January, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping held a phone talks with General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Tô Lâm, during which the two sides agreed to organise the first ministerial-level meeting under the “3+3” mechanism and the 17th meeting of the Việt Nam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Việt Nam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation has played a key role in advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the countries.

Guo stressed that amid complex and evolving global developments, China and Việt Nam need to strengthen strategic exchanges and deepen strategic coordination to speed up the building of China – Việt Nam community with a shared future, support each country’s modernisation, and jointly address common challenges.

The Chinese spokesperson also affirmed that China stands ready to work closely with Việt Nam under the strategic direction of the two countries’ senior leaders to combine high-quality development with high-level security, effectively implement key cooperation mechanisms, thus further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He expressed his belief that these efforts will bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries and contribute positively to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region. — VNA/VNS