Việt Nam, Slovakia boost cooperation in firefighting and rescue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Slovakia are seeking to strengthen cooperation in firefighting and rescue, focusing on technology exchange, training and the potential transfer of specialised equipment production.

A working delegation from the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security paid a visit to Bratislava from March 9–12.

During the visit, the delegation led by Deputy Director of the department Colonel Hoàng Ngọc Huynh worked with several Slovak institutions, including the command of the Fire and Rescue Force in Bratislava, an automobile installation and repair centre under the Ministry of Interior of Slovakia, and the Lest military training centre.

At these facilities, the Vietnamese delegation examined Slovakia’s strengths in the field of firefighting and rescue, particularly specialised equipment and vehicles used in emergency response operations. They also studied the functions, technical specifications and operational capabilities of various firefighting and rescue vehicles, while exchanging professional experience on how these technologies are applied in real-life rescue and firefighting scenarios.

The delegation also explored Slovakia’s experience in digital transformation initiatives and the application of advanced technologies in firefighting and rescue operations.

On March 12, the delegation held a working session with executives of CSM Industry to discuss prospects for cooperation, technology transfer and the possibility of producing Slovak-designed specialised firefighting and rescue vehicles in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the meetings, Huynh highly appreciated Slovakia’s technological capabilities and experience in manufacturing specialised vehicles for firefighting and rescue missions. He emphasised that strengthening cooperation, sharing expertise and exploring technology transfer would help improve the efficiency of firefighting and rescue operations in Việt Nam in the coming years.

He also expressed his hope that Slovak agencies and enterprises would continue expanding cooperation with Vietnamese partners, particularly in areas such as training, the application of new technologies and digital transformation in firefighting and rescue services.

Representatives from Slovak institutions and companies welcomed the visit by the Vietnamese delegation, describing it as an important opportunity to enhance professional exchanges and promote specific cooperation projects related to the production and application of specialised equipment for firefighting and rescue.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in firefighting and rescue, building on the outcomes of the official visit to Slovakia by Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang in September last year. — VNA/VNS