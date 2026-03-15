Nationwide voting for 16th National Assembly, people’s councils for 2026-31 begins

HÀ NỘI — At exactly 7am on Sunday, voters across the country enthusiastically headed to more than 72,000 polling stations, marking the start of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

Earlier, several polling stations had conducted early voting in accordance with the law due to local conditions.

In this election, nearly 79 million voters nationwide will exercise their electoral rights and responsibilities.

This is an important political event for the country, taking place shortly after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. It represents a concrete step in implementing the congress’s Resolution in connection with the Party’s personnel work, involving the responsibilities of authorities at all levels and sectors.

It also provides an opportunity for voters to exercise their right to mastery by selecting outstanding and deserving representatives who will convey their will, aspirations, and mastery in the National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the new term.

The election is held at a time when the country’s reform process, after 40 years, has achieved significant accomplishments of historic importance across all areas of social life. It also takes place as Việt Nam has actively implemented the reorganisation and streamlining of the political system’s apparatus, adjusted administrative boundaries, and operated a two-tier local administration model to ensure a leaner, stronger, more efficient, and more effective governance system, paving the way for a new era of national development.

According to the National Election Council, from 864 candidates, voters will elect 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly (1.73 candidates per seat). For provincial-level people’s councils, voters will elect 2,552 deputies from 4,217 candidates (1.65 candidates per seat). For commune-level people’s councils, voters will elect 72,611 deputies from 120,873 candidates (1.66 candidates per seat), in accordance with the law.

Under the regulations, the election will conclude at 7pm on the same day, except in cases where voting is extended as permitted by law, but no later than 9pm. — VNA/VNS