Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Border guards vote at Dào San Border Guard Station in Lai Châu Province

March 15, 2026 - 06:59
Border guard officers stationed in the frontier commune of Dào San exercised their civic rights in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

On the morning of March 15, 2026, 33 voters from Dào San Border Guard Station, stationed in the border commune of Dào San in Lai Châu Province, cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. VNS

A flag-raising ceremony is held before voting begins at Polling Station No. 19 at Dào San Border Guard Station in Lai Châu Province. VNA/VNS Photos
Officials seal the ballot box before the voting process.
Officials seal the ballot box before the voting process.
Officials place the seal on the ballot box before the voting process begins.
The completion stamp is placed on voters’ ballots after they finish voting.
Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station receive their ballot papers.
Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station in Lai Châu Province hold their voter cards as they exercise their civic rights.
Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.
Soldier Trần Đức Tài of Dào San Border Guard Station casts his ballot at Polling Station No. 19.
Voters review the candidate list before casting their ballots.
Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Ballots and civic responsibility

When tens of millions of ballots are cast, the will and confidence of the people will once again be affirmed, ensuring that State power truly originates from the people and serves the people.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China eye deeper comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that amid complex and evolving global developments, China and Việt Nam need to strengthen strategic exchanges and deepen strategic coordination to speed up the building of China – Việt Nam community with a shared future, support each country’s modernisation, and jointly address common challenges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom