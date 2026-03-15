Border guards vote at Dào San Border Guard Station in Lai Châu Province

Matinée: Hà Nội’s photogenic brunch spot
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On the morning of March 15, 2026, 33 voters from Dào San Border Guard Station, stationed in the border commune of Dào San in Lai Châu Province, cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. VNS
|A flag-raising ceremony is held before voting begins at Polling Station No. 19 at Dào San Border Guard Station in Lai Châu Province. VNA/VNS Photos
|Officials seal the ballot box before the voting process.
|Officials seal the ballot box before the voting process.
|Officials place the seal on the ballot box before the voting process begins.
|The completion stamp is placed on voters’ ballots after they finish voting.
|Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station receive their ballot papers.
|Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station in Lai Châu Province hold their voter cards as they exercise their civic rights.
|Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.
|Soldier Trần Đức Tài of Dào San Border Guard Station casts his ballot at Polling Station No. 19.
|Voters review the candidate list before casting their ballots.
|Voters from Dào San Border Guard Station cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.