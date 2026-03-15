President Lương Cường casts first ballot at Hoàn Kiếm polling station

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường cast his ballot at polling station No. 26 in Hoàn Kiếm Ward, Hà Nội, following the opening ceremony for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils (2026–2031).

Present were Gen. Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member and chief of the General Political Department, and senior officers Lt. Gens. Trương Thiên Tô, Đỗ Xuân Tụng and Lê Quang Minh.

At 7am the delegation cast the first ballots, after that some 807 registered voters began to vote.

Held shortly after the 14th National Party Congress, the elections are framed as a significant national event shaping strategic direction for the country.

Voters expressed optimism that the elected deputies will advance the Party’s agenda and national development goals. — VNS